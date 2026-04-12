Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 65 kWh Battery, 500 km Real-World Driving Range, Updated Design And Interior—Check All Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

Indian automaker Tata’s last year hottest launch Sierra was one of the most successful launches in India last and now the company is gearing up to introduce the EV variant of the Tata Sierra. The company has confirmed that the model will arrive in showroom within the first quarter of FY-27 while it will be launched between April and June 2026. The EV has already been spotted during multiple test mules across India indicating thar the development cycle of the electric SUV is about to complete and the EV is all set to debut on the India roads by early 2027. Tata Sierra EV architecture

The upcoming SUV will be built on the company’s dedicated Acti.ev+ architecture, which is a flexible skateboard platform designed to support different battery sizes and drivetrain layouts. The Sierra EV is also likely to share several components with the Tata Harrier EV giving it a reliable technological base within the brand’s expanding EV portfolio. Tata Sierra EV positioning

The EV is expected to consist of a 55kWh battery similar to the one used in the Curvv EV alongside a bigger 65kWh unit sourced from the Harrier EV. With the bigger battery, the Sierra EV is likely to deliver a real-world driving range of more than 500 km. The EV will also consist of fast charging, advanced features such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) and bidirectional charging functionality. Tata Sierra EV design update

In terms of design, the Tata Sierra EV combines retro design cues with modern EV styling. Drawing from the original Sierra, the new model is likely to feature a closed-off grille, a full-width LED DRL signature, and a split headlamp setup. Other highlights may consist of flush door handles, newly styled alloy wheels, muscular wheel arches, and a connected LED light bar at the rear. Tata Sierra EV interior and cabin

In terms of interior and cabin, the EV will get a three-screen layout consisting of a digital instrument cluster, a large central infotainment system, and a dedicated passenger-side display. The higher variants are also expected to offer Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, auto climate control, powered tailgate and much more. Tata Sierra EV price

The company has not confirmed the pricing and other details. However, the media reports suggest that the upcoming electric SUV from Tata could start from an ex-showroom price of Rs 18 lakh and it will also play an important role in consolidating the company’s EV lineup moving forward joining models such as the recently updated Punch EV with more products consisting of the first model from the Avinya family likely to launch in Indian market next year. Also Read: Hyundai Introduced i10 Nios Vibe Edition WIth Upgraded Design, Dashcam, And New Titan Grey Matte Colour—Check All Details And On-Road Price

