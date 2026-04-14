WATCH: Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral After Praful Hinge Removes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on First Ball During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s new recruit Praful Hinge was breathing fire against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 fixture in Hyderabad on Monday evening. The right-arm bowler scalped three wickets in his very first over before eventually ending with 4/34 in his four overs. Sakib Hussain also scalped four wickets for the side.

The highlight of the match was SRH co-owner Kavya Maran’s reaction after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi skied one on the very first ball that he faced against Praful.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace bowling coach Varun Aaron praised the two debutants, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, and said their performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday was “a dream come true for the team,” after the bowlers handed SRH a 57-run win by taking four wickets each.

The reaction of Kavya Maran when Vaibhav’s shot was in the air is pure gold.#SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/CirPa7BF0I — Saurabh Mishra (@FlautistSaurabh) April 13, 2026

Praful Hinge, 24, and 21-year-old Sakib Hussain, who SRH played instead of domestic and India veterans Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat, in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Monday, claimed figures of 4/34 in 4 overs and 4/24 in 4 overs, respectively.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Aaron praised Praful and Sakib and said that their performance was a dream come true for the Hyderabad-based IPL franchise.

“To see two debutants come out and bowl the way they did tonight was a dream come true for the team,” Aaron said.

Praful, hailing from Vidarbha and Sakib, from Bihar, both etched their names in IPL history with four-fers on their debut.

Praful made an immediate impact after SRH set RR a 217-run target, as he dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck in the very first over of RR’s chase. He then dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the same over, making RR’s score 1-3 after the first over itself. He followed with the wicket of RR captain Riyan Parag in the third over.

Sakib, on the other hand, claimed wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over, RR’s top-scorer for the match, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, helping SRH bundle RR out for 159 in 19 overs.

Varun Aaron said the team focused on executing their plans from the start and encouraged the debutants to simply enjoy the moment. He added that, given their journey, their performances were a significant achievement.

“The key was for us to just commit to our execution and that’s exactly what we did right from the get-go. My only plan for them was just to enjoy the game. Because you debut only once in any form of cricket and I feel from where they have come, both the bowlers, and what they have done today is massive,” he said.

Earlier in the match, SRH posted 216/6, largely powered by skipper Ishan (91 in 44 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and innings from Heinrich Klaasen (40 in 26 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 in 13 balls, with four boundaries).

(With Agency Inputs)

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