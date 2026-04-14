CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Predicted XI: Will MS Dhoni Play Against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk?

Chennai Super Kings will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the next IPL 2026 fixture which is scheduled for tonight (April 14) at Chepauk. The two former champion teams are currently placed at bottom of the table. Chennai Super Kings are at number nine while Kolkata Knight Riders are at number 10. The Super Kings finally got off the mark after they defeated Delhi Capitals in their last game.

Sanju Samson played a brilliant knock and smashed an unbeaten hundred before the bowlers did the job and bundled out the opposition for 189 and won the match by 23 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other side, are yet to win a match in the competition. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have lost three matches while one against Punjab Kings was washed out and the side got one point.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: What is the Head-to-head Record?

The two teams have played 34 matches against each other. The Chennai Super Kings lead the chart as they have won 21 matches while KKR have won 12. One was a no result.

CSK hold the record for the highest team total in this fixture, scoring 235/4 in Kolkata in 2023, while their lowest came in 2025 when they managed 103/9 in Chennai. Their biggest win by wickets was a dominant nine-wicket victory in 2013, while their largest win by runs was 55 runs in 2010.

Individually, Suresh Raina has been the standout performer, scoring 747 runs in 21 innings for CSK, including a highest score of 109* and six 50-plus scores. For KKR, Andre Russell leads the six-hitting charts with 35 maximums, while Sunil Narine tops the wickets tally with 27 scalps in 23 matches. CSK’s Pawan Negi holds the best bowling figures in this rivalry with 5/22, and MS Dhoni has featured in the most matches, playing 33 games in this high-profile contest.

CSK Vs KKR IPL Match Details

When: The contest will be held on April 14 (Tuesday).

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Start Time: The match starts from 7:30 PM IST.

CSK Vs KKR Predicted XIs

CSK Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Subs: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

