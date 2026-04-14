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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who represents Bihar in domestic circuit, is setting IPL 2026 ablaze with his fearless batting and has racked up 200 runs in five innings at a stunning strike-rate of 263.16.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 14, 2026 10:23:04 IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

Bihar and Rajasthan Royals’ young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talking point right from the very beginning. The aggressive left-handed batter has been scoring runs consistently wherever he goes. A number of former cricketers have backed the teenager who is still 15 to get that India cap soon. Now, the reports have suggested that he might be considered for the Ireland trip. 

“He is in contention for the Ireland tour and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,” The Indian Express quoted a source as claiming.

If Sooryavanshi gets the call-up and makes his India debut, he will become the youngest ever to play international cricket for India, surpassing the current record holder Shafali Varma who was 15 years, 7 months and 27 days old when she made her debut. He will also surpass Sachin Tendulkar who made his debut at 16. 

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How Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Performed in IPL 2026 so Far?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had a good run in the IPL 2026 so far scoring 200 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 263.16 and only suffered a failure in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Monday evening. He was dismissed for 0. 

Recently, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had expressed his admiration for the top-order batter

“What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances. It’s rare you get chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as youngest debutant for India,” Dhumal wrote on X.

He struck a stunning 26-ball 78 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings, and a 14-ball 39 against Mumbai Indians, prompting former cricketers and experts to advocate for his selection to the senior national team.

“I just try to do what I do in practice, do the same, don’t try anything extra and back my natural game. At the back of the mind it stays that who is bowling, but I was trying to play the ball, not look at the bowler, and play the ball according to what it is, play my game. I I stay on the wicket, then another 10-20 runs can be made, if we are chasing the target, then we can finish it two overs earlier, or if we set the target, then 10-20 runs can be made more. So I regret that if I am out by playing a loose shot, then the team is going minus, so I just get a little upset that I could have played longer,” he said after the match against RCB. 

What is India’s Schedule After IPL 2026?

India are also scheduled to tour England after the Ireland series, playing five T20Is and three ODIs starting 1 July. For the England assignment, the BCCI is likely to facilitate a return for senior players.

Also Read: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 | MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

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