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Home > Sports News > CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk

MS Dhoni had a short hit in the nets towards the fag end of CSK's training session under lights at Chepauk, but once again he limited himself to facing throwdowns from the support staff, including batting coach Mike Hussey.

MS Dhoni (X)
MS Dhoni (X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 14, 2026 09:39:20 IST

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CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk

Former Chennai Super Kings and India captain MS Dhoni’s return to action is still not confirmed. The right-handed batter hasn’t played a game in the IPL 2026 as he was out for two weeks. On March 28, the opening day of the season, CSK said in a statement that he’s “likely to miss the first two weeks” and that he will undergo rehab.

While he did return to nets ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders game, Dhoni only faced throwdowns and that too at the fag end of the session. MS Dhoni has missed all four matches for Chennai Super Kings so far in IPL 2026 and is also likely to miss their fifth game on Tuesday. He has not travelled with the squad for away fixtures in Guwahati and Bengaluru, and has also stayed away from match-day trips to Chepauk during home games.

Despite being sidelined due to injury, head coach Stephen Fleming said that Dhoni remains “heavily involved” with the team and continues to have a strong influence behind the scenes.

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IPL 2026: Who Are The Wicket-Keeping Options For CSK?

In his absence, Sanju Samson, who joined from Rajasthan Royals before the season, has taken over wicketkeeping duties. Meanwhile, England all-rounder Jamie Overton has shown promise as a finisher with some powerful hitting.

CSK also have backup wicketkeeping options in Kartik Sharma, signed for ₹14.2 crore at the mini-auction, and reserve player Urvil Patel.

In recent seasons, Dhoni had adapted to a limited batting role, usually facing 10–12 balls and focusing on hitting big shots. His strike rate was an impressive 182 in 2023 and an even higher 221 in 2024. However, last season he had to play a much bigger role, facing 145 balls—more than his combined tally in 2023 (57) and 2024 (73)—and his strike rate dropped to 135.

IPL 2026: How CSK Fared in Last Game?

The Chennai Super Kings were finally back on track against Delhi Capitals after winning the match by 23 runs. Sanju Samson opened the innings with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Samson went on to score an unbeaten hundred to help the side post 212/2 in 20 overs. Ayush Mhatre notched up a fifty while Shivam Dube chipped in with an unbeaten 20 off 10. 

Delhi Capitals were later bundled out for 189. 

“Really means a lot, I think. To be very honest. I think the trust they showed in me, I think having that trade, I think it was very responsible kind of a feeling that I need to put in a show. I need to stand up and say, okay, we are still in the tournament. And luckily everything came off very nicely, I think. As you rightly said, it’s not easy to start off the tournament like this in a different franchise, but it never felt like it’s a different franchise. I think it’s like coming to another home,” Samson said after the match. 

Also Read: Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between SRH And RR? — Praful Hinge’s Four-Fer on Debut, Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Batting Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Win vs Rajasthan Royals

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CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk

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CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk
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