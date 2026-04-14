Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between SRH And RR? — Praful Hinge’s Four-Fer on Debut, Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Batting Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Win vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad thoroughly dominated the Rajasthan Royals on Monday at home after thumping them by 57 runs to etch an important win and move to fourth spot in the points table. The Sunrisers didn’t have a great start to the proceedings as they lost Abhishek Sharma early in the inning but captain Ishan Kishan’s 91 off 44, a late surge from Salil Arora who chipped in with an unbeaten 24 off 13 and a terrific bowling performance from the pacers played an important role in the side’s brilliant show.

Here’s a look at three key moments from the match.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Ishan Kishan’s Knock Kept The Home Side in the Contest?

A fiery 91 by Ishan Kishan and cameos from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reach 216/6 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Hyderabad on Monday. Being put to bat first, SRH was off to a nightmarish start, as Abhishek Sharma once again fell for a golden duck while going big against a Jofra Archer short delivery.

Skipper Ishan Kishan and Travis Head put pressure back on Jofra, as Ishan hit him for two sixes and a four in the third over. SRH continued to collect fours and sixes against pacers in the powerplay against Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger, bringing up the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

SRH ended their powerplay at 51/1 in six overs, with Head (16*) and Ishan (35*) unbeaten.

Head’s inconsistent run in the competition continued, losing his shape against Riyan Parag and handing a catch to Donovan Ferreira at long-on, dismissed for a run-a-ball 18. SRH was 55/2 in 6.5 overs.

Ishan and Heinrich Klaasen continued to collect runs undeterred, hitting a six each against Ravi Bishnoi in the 10th over, taking SRH to 89/2 in 10 overs, with Kishan (56*) and Klaasen (14*) unbeaten. Ishan reached his second fifty of the season in 30 balls, with two fours and five sixes.

In the 11th over, Tushar Despande was taken to cleaners by Ishan, being hit for three fours and a six by Ishan. SRH brought up their 100-run mark in 10.3 overs. The duo had brought up their 50-run stand in 24 balls.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Dream Debut For Praful Hinge

During the run-chase of 217, debutant Praful Hinge sent shockwaves by sending back Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a golden duck and removing Dhruv Jurel (0) and Lhuan Dre Pretorious (0) in the same over, reducing RR to 1/3 in the first over.

In the next over, another debutant, Sakib Hussain, got Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one run, while in the third, Praful came back to clean up RR skipper Riyan Parag for a six-ball 4. RR sunk to 9/5 in three overs.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Partnership Between Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira Kept The Hopes Alive?

Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira joined forces at the crease to salvage something despite this early collapse. The duo collected boundaries against the debutants, taking RR to 40/5 by six overs.

Two successive fours from Donovan took RR to 50-run mark in seven overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR were 70/5, with Jadeja (27*) and Donovan (31*) unbeaten.

Donovan continued to find runs, smoking Shivang Kumar for a four and a six in the 11th over and belting Harsh for two fours and a six in the 12th over, bringing up his half-century in 31 balls, with six fours and two sixes. RR also reached the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs.

The 118-run stand was ended by Sakib, with Donovan perishing for 44-ball 69 after getting cleaned by Sakib, with his knock having seven fours and three sixes. RR was 127/6 in 15 overs.

Jadeja soon followed, removed by Eshan for 32-ball 45, with five fours. RR were 129/7 in 15.3 overs.

Sakib removed Jofra Archer (2) and Ravi Bishnoi (0) in the 17th over, and RR sank to 140/9 in 17 overs. RR were eventually bundled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After SRH Beat RR: Check Latest Standings on April 14 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, RCB, MI, PBKS

