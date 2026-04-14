LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > ₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK

₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK

BJP has unveiled a high-stakes manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, promising direct cash benefits and free LPG cylinders. From ₹2,000 monthly aid for women heads to major rail infrastructure upgrades, the party is targeting both welfare and development voters.

BJP Tamil Nadu manifesto promises ₹2,000 aid, free LPG cylinders, rail overhaul, and targets DMK ahead of 2026 polls. Photo: ANI.
BJP Tamil Nadu manifesto promises ₹2,000 aid, free LPG cylinders, rail overhaul, and targets DMK ahead of 2026 polls. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 14, 2026 13:21:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households and a one-time sum of Rs 10,000 to every household. BJP is contesting with the AIADMK in the National Democratic Alliance on 27 seats.
The party has promised three LPG cylinders free of cost, each on the occasions of Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali. In line with the BJP’s Hindutva plank, the party announced that it will declare Thaipoosam as the state festival to honour Lord Murugan and will ensure that the tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram Hilltop is resumed and protected through the years.

BJP Promises Overhaul Of Tamil Nadu’s Rail Network

This comes after Justice Swaminathan’s order directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) located atop the Thiruparankundram hill. This had led to a tussle between the ruling DMK, which denied the permission, and the BJP, which demanded that the devotees be allowed to light the lamp atop the hill. The row escalated to contempt petitions and also echoed in Parliament last year.

Meanwhile, in its manifesto, the BJP has also promised to overhaul Tamil Nadu’s rail network by enabling land acquisition at fair prices and expanding connectivity via projects like High Speed Rail Corridors (Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Hyderabad), Coimbatore-Tiruppur Salem RRTS, Villupuram-Chennai Semi-Urban Rail, Hydro Power Train project and new Sleeper Vande Bharat trains linking Chennai with Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

You Might Be Interested In

BJP Promises To Tackle Crimes Against Women

For women, the party promised to tackle crimes against women through streamlined zero-FIR reporting, victim-witness protection, Special Fast-Track Courts for heinous cases including sexual offences, 100 per cent blind-spot-free CCTV in buses, schools and universities, and optimised Nirbhaya Fund utilisation. The BJP said it will empower women-led cooperatives, SHGs, and MSMEs with interest-free loans up to Rs 50 lakh for manufacturing units and a mandated 20 per cent government procurement quota.

Slamming the ruling DMK-led alliance, BJP President Nainar Nagendran said, “I wish everyone a Happy Tamil New Year on behalf of the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, a fascist, anti-people, and family rule is going on. With various strategies to defeat the DMK in the upcoming elections, the mega alliance led by the NDA will form the government after the elections. The DMK has not properly fulfilled even a single promise. The deteriorating law and order situation and the increasing crimes against women are examples of their rule. The AIADMK has already released its manifesto, and now we have released ours. The NDA will definitely form the government.”

AIADMK, BJP Manifestos For Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

This comes in line with the manifesto released by the BJP’s ally AIADMK, which promised Rs 2000 monthly to female heads of households. AIADMK has also promised that the ration card holders will receive lentils along with rice, and will also receive refrigerators. The party has promised to extend the free bus travel scheme to men, in addition to women. Three free cooking gas cylinders per year for every ration cardholder, the AIADMK said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘This Is Not A Hindu-Muslim Issue’: Amit Shah Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over SIR Row Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aiadmkAssembly Elections 2026assemblyelection-hero-1election newsTamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026tamil nadu eletionsTamil Nadu News

RELATED News

Poila Baisakh 2026: Meaning, Celebrations, Wishes and Where the Bengali New Year Is Celebrated

Noida Workers’ Wage Protest Intensifies: Heavy Security Deployed In Noida Phase 2 As Violent Demonstration Continues Over Pay Hike

Rupali Chakankar’s Sister Pratibha Chakankar Reveals Shocking Claims in Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case

Who Is Nida Khan? TCS Nashik HR Manager Facing Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Religious Coercion, Stalking & Intimidation

Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

LATEST NEWS

Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 Expected Soon, Know How to Check on Edudel Website

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Priceless Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Gifts Her Flowers Following SRH’s Win Over Rajasthan Royals | WATCH

Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?

Bentley Motors Appoints Priyanka Chopra As New Global Ambassador, Launches Documentary Style Campaign Showcasing Her Art And Continental GT

Karishma Tanna’s Pregnancy Workout Sparks Buzz, Mom-To-Be Lifts Weights: ‘I was Missing Posting Gym Videos’

20-Year vs 5-Year Pause In Uranium Enrichment: How The Peace Talks Between Iran And US Collapsed? Everything Explained

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

WATCH: Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral After Praful Hinge Removes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on First Ball During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link

Aruba Bar an Experience Unveils Its All-New Summer Menu with a Special Appearance by Ameesha Patel in Juhu

₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK
₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK
₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK
₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK

QUICK LINKS