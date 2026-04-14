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Home > Education News > Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 Expected Soon, Know How to Check on Edudel Website

Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 Expected Soon, Know How to Check on Edudel Website

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, is expected to announce the Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026.

Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026
Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 14, 2026 13:19:42 IST

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Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 Expected Soon, Know How to Check on Edudel Website

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, is expected to announce the Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 soon.

The entrance exam for Classes 6 and 9 was held on April 13, 2026, at various centres in the national capital.

The exam is conducted as a part of the admission procedure for 75 CM Shri schools in the city for the academic year 2026–27. Several aspirants had appeared for it and are hoping for the result.

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When will result of Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test 2026 be declared

According to the latest news, the results will be declared by April 30, 2026, for classes 6 & 9. So the aspirants who appeared for the entrance test are requested to keep checking the official website for results.

The entrance test for class 11 will be held on May 07, 2026, and the result will be declared probably on May 25, 2026.

Where can I check Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test result 2026

Students can check their results at the official education portal of the Delhi government, which is known as the Edudel website. The result link will be activated sometime after the results are declared. 

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials at hand and to trust only official portals for any information.

What are the important dates for CM SHRI School admission 2026

Important dates for the candidates are as follows:

  • Admit card for class 6 and 9: 8th April 2026
  • Entrance test date for class 6 and 9: 13th April 2026
  • Result declaration for class 6 and 9: By 30th April 2026
  • Admit card for class 11: 1st May 2026
  • Entrance test date for class 11: 7th May 2026
  • Result declaration for class 11: By 25th May 2026 

It is advisable for the candidates to keep track of the dates above.

What happens after Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test result 2026

After the result declaration, the admission process will continue with the merit list and school allotment. The allotment will be done based on the score, category and preferences of the students.

Citizens of Delhi and other Union Territories are required to undergo the 2nd round for admission to Shaheed Bhagat Singh CM SHRI School.

The 2nd round consists of physical and medical fitness tests. The final selection will be done based on the performance in both the rounds.

What is the eligibility for CM SHRI School admission 2026

The candidates should be residents of Delhi and should have studied in recognised schools of the city in the academic year 2025-26. Class 6: Candidates should have passed Class 5. Class 9: Candidates should have passed Class 8. Class 11: Candidates should have passed Class 10. 

At least 50 per cent of seats are reserved for students belonging to government and government-aided schools that include schools under DoE, MCD, NDMC and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

What are the minimum qualifying marks for selection

To be selected in the merit list, general category students should have secured at least 25 per cent of the marks. Reserved category candidates are given a relaxation of 5 per cent.

The final selection will depend on merit, category, and availability of seats in preferred schools.

How will admissions be finalised for different classes

General category candidates need to secure 25 per cent marks for inclusion in the merit list. Children from reserved categories will be given a relaxation of 5 per cent. Final selection will be made based on merit, category and seat availability in the preferred schools.

The admission process will differ for different classes. Class 6: School allotment is based on preferences and cutoff. Class 9: Common merit list and allotment based on score and category. 

Class 11: Final selection of students based on candidates’ preference for schools and streams. Streams for Class 11 are STEM, Finance and Humanities, and Performing and Visual Arts.

Candidates are requested to keep a check on official notifications and fulfil all the admission formalities on or before due dates upon the declaration of the results.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

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Tags: CM SHRI School admission 2026CM SHRI School Entrance Test 2026Delhi CM SHRI SchoolDelhi CM SHRI School Entrance TestDelhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test result 2026

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