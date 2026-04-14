LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 china chennai super kings Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards has announced the exam dates for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2026
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 14, 2026 12:33:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards has released the exam date for RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026 under CEN 07/2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate level) would take place in multiple phases in May and June.

The recruitment drive is one of the biggest hiring drives for various non-technical positions in Indian Railways, with a huge number of candidates applying from all over the country.

When is the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2026 scheduled

According to the official notification, the CBT-1 exam will be conducted on the following dates: 7, 8 and 9 May 2026; 13 and 14 June 2026; and 16 to 21 June 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

The exam will take place in multiple phases due to a huge number of candidates appearing for it.

Where to check RRB NTPC exam city and date details

Candidates will be able to know their exam city and date through the official RRB websites. The link to the same will be activated 10 days before their respective exam dates.

Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will be able to download their travel authority passes through the same portal. 

When will RRB NTPC admit card 2026 be released

The e-call letters (admit cards) will be released four days prior to the exam date scheduled for the candidate. Candidates will be required to download the admit card and carry it with valid identity proof when they go to the centre.

Candidates will not be allowed entry without the necessary documents.

Is Aadhaar mandatory for RRB NTPC exam 2026

Biometric authentication has been announced, which will be carried out in the exam centre. Every candidate must carry the original Aadhaar card or printout of the e-verified Aadhaar.

Refer to the Unique Identification Authority of India and ensure that your Aadhaar details are verified and updated before taking the exam. 

What guidelines should candidates follow for Aadhaar verification

Candidates must keep all details of Aadhaar, such as name, date of birth, photograph, and address, the same as Class 10. Also, candidates are advised to keep their Aadhaar status unlocked in the system on the day of examination. Even those candidates who have already verified their Aadhaar details while applying should double-check their status to avoid any inconvenience during entry.

What is the selection process for RRB NTPC recruitment 2026

RRB NTPC is selected only based on the computer-based test (CBT). The detailed procedure of recruitment varies with the post.

Authorities have also warned candidates of the fraud agents or touts who promise jobs in exchange for money.

Why is RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam 2026 important

RRB NTPC recruitment is the biggest government job opportunity in India, particularly for undergraduates. RRB NTPC recruits candidates for various railway posts, and this exam is highly competitive.

Now that the exam dates have been announced, the candidates should concentrate on preparation and not miss any updates by regularly visiting official websites.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Result Date And How to Download Scorecard at karresults.nic.in
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: RRB NTPCRRB NTPC Exam 2026RRB NTPC recruitment 2026RRB NTPC Undergraduate examRRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2026

RELATED News

MP Board Result 2026 Date Confirmed, Check Class 10, 12 Marks at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

SSC Phase 14 Notification 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Last Date and How to Apply

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Anytime at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Websites, And How To Download Marksheet

KVS Admission 2026-27: Check Online Fee Payment, Admission Status, Category 5 Rules, And Selection List Details

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection Last Date Today, Check Steps To Challenge And Fee Payment Details

LATEST NEWS

Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?

Noida Workers’ Wage Protest Intensifies: Heavy Security Deployed In Noida Phase 2 As Violent Demonstration Continues Over Pay Hike

Rupali Chakankar’s Sister Pratibha Chakankar Reveals Shocking Claims in Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case

Who Is Nida Khan? TCS Nashik HR Manager Facing Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Religious Coercion, Stalking & Intimidation

Bentley Motors Appoints Priyanka Chopra As New Global Ambassador, Launches Documentary Style Campaign Showcasing Her Art And Continental GT

Karishma Tanna’s Pregnancy Workout Sparks Buzz, Mom-To-Be Lifts Weights: ‘I was Missing Posting Gym Videos’

20-Year vs 5-Year Pause In Uranium Enrichment: How The Peace Talks Between Iran And US Collapsed? Everything Explained

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

WATCH: Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral After Praful Hinge Removes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on First Ball During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

QUICK LINKS