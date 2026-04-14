RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards has released the exam date for RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026 under CEN 07/2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate level) would take place in multiple phases in May and June.

The recruitment drive is one of the biggest hiring drives for various non-technical positions in Indian Railways, with a huge number of candidates applying from all over the country.

When is the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2026 scheduled

According to the official notification, the CBT-1 exam will be conducted on the following dates: 7, 8 and 9 May 2026; 13 and 14 June 2026; and 16 to 21 June 2026.

The exam will take place in multiple phases due to a huge number of candidates appearing for it.

Where to check RRB NTPC exam city and date details

Candidates will be able to know their exam city and date through the official RRB websites. The link to the same will be activated 10 days before their respective exam dates.

Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will be able to download their travel authority passes through the same portal.

When will RRB NTPC admit card 2026 be released

The e-call letters (admit cards) will be released four days prior to the exam date scheduled for the candidate. Candidates will be required to download the admit card and carry it with valid identity proof when they go to the centre.

Candidates will not be allowed entry without the necessary documents.

Is Aadhaar mandatory for RRB NTPC exam 2026

Biometric authentication has been announced, which will be carried out in the exam centre. Every candidate must carry the original Aadhaar card or printout of the e-verified Aadhaar.

Refer to the Unique Identification Authority of India and ensure that your Aadhaar details are verified and updated before taking the exam.

What guidelines should candidates follow for Aadhaar verification

Candidates must keep all details of Aadhaar, such as name, date of birth, photograph, and address, the same as Class 10. Also, candidates are advised to keep their Aadhaar status unlocked in the system on the day of examination. Even those candidates who have already verified their Aadhaar details while applying should double-check their status to avoid any inconvenience during entry.

What is the selection process for RRB NTPC recruitment 2026

RRB NTPC is selected only based on the computer-based test (CBT). The detailed procedure of recruitment varies with the post.

Authorities have also warned candidates of the fraud agents or touts who promise jobs in exchange for money.

Why is RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam 2026 important

RRB NTPC recruitment is the biggest government job opportunity in India, particularly for undergraduates. RRB NTPC recruits candidates for various railway posts, and this exam is highly competitive.

Now that the exam dates have been announced, the candidates should concentrate on preparation and not miss any updates by regularly visiting official websites.