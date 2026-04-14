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Home > Education News > Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Result Date And How to Download Scorecard at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Result Date And How to Download Scorecard at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result 2026 will be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board in June.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 14, 2026 12:06:34 IST

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Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Result Date And How to Download Scorecard at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 result 2026 will be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board in June. However, the announcement on the exact date and time is still pending. All the students who appeared for the supplementary examination are waiting anxiously for the result to be declared.

The result will be posted on official websites such as karresults.nic.in. The SSLC Exam 2 is for students who want to clear the subjects they failed in the main examination or want to increase their scores.

When will Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 be declared

According to the reports, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 will be released in June. Unfortunately, no official confirmation about the exact date and time of result declaration has been released by the board.

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This year, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 will most likely be declared on June 13, just like last year. So, the students are advised to keep checking for official updates.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026

After the result announcement, the students can check the links on their marksheets on the below official websites: karresults.nic.in kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The result link will be posted on the sites. So, you can view the marksheet online instantly.

How to download Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026

The students can download the result as follows:

  • Open the official website karresults.nic.in
  • Click on the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 link 
  • Enter the registration number and date of birth
  • Then click on submit after verifying the details 
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it for future use

It is recommended to keep the login credentials handy to avoid last-minute problems.

What are the passing marks for Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026

To clear the Karnataka SSLC examination, students should score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject, plus an overall 33 per cent aggregate.

If a subject contains a practical component or internal marks other than the marks scored in the paper, the minimum marks should be secured separately; otherwise, students must reappear in future exams.

What if students fail in Karnataka SSLC Exam 2

If a student does not clear Karnataka SSLC Exam 2, there should be at least one opportunity at supplementary examinations conducted by the board. It is a second chance for students to revive their academic performance.

The board also provides multiple opportunities so that students do not waste an academic year because of one small mistake.

Why is Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 important for students

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 is important for students who want to clear their failed subjects or improve their marks. It is an opportunity for them to stay on track academically and continue their studies without interruption.

With results announcements expected soon, students should keep their eyes peeled for online score checking and plan their next academic move.

Also Read: MP Board Result 2026 Date Confirmed, Check Class 10, 12 Marks at mpbse.mponline.gov.in 

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Tags: Karnataka SSLC Exam 2Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026Karnataka SSLC result dateSSLC Exam 2SSLC Exam 2 result

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Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Result Date And How to Download Scorecard at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Result Date And How to Download Scorecard at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Result Date And How to Download Scorecard at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Result Date And How to Download Scorecard at karresults.nic.in

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