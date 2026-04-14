MP Board Result 2026 Date Confirmed, Check Class 10, 12 Marks at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will officially declare the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 on April 15 at 11 am. The result declaration will bring relief to more than 16 lakh students, who appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams.

The MP Board result 2026 will be announced online, and students can view their scorecards on several official websites and digital platforms.

When will MP Board Result 2026 be declared

According to the official announcement, the MP Board 10th and 12th result will be announced on April 15, 2026, at 11 am. The result will be declared in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Students are recommended to check the official sources and keep the admit card handy, so that there is no last-minute confusion while checking the result.

Where to check MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026

After the result is declared, students can check their marks on the following official websites: mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mponline.gov.in.

Apart from these official websites, students can also check their marks sheet from digital platforms like DigiLocker to download marks and verify their details.

The result websites may go down due to high traffic, so it may be necessary to use alternate platforms.

How to check MP Board Result 2026 online

Students can check their result by following these simple steps:

Open the official result website

Click the MP board Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter roll number, class, and captcha.

Click on submit

View and download your scorecard

Students should double-check all the details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.

How many students appeared for MP Board exams 2026

This year, more than 16 lakh students appeared in MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams. Class 10 exams were conducted between 13th February and 6th March 2026.

With the huge number of candidates, the result declaration is a highly awaited academic event in the state.

What was last year’s MP Board result performance

The overall pass percentage of the MP board was 76.22 per cent in 2025. The pass percentage of boys was 73.21 per cent, whereas girls achieved 79.27 percent.

Overall pass percentage of the MP Board was 58.10 per cent in 2024, which has significantly increased in 2025.

The board is planning to declare detailed statistics for toppers and district-wise results along with this year’s results.

What if marks are low in MP Board Result 2026

Students who score less would have the choice to increase their grades if they are not happy with their marks. They can apply for a scrutiny/re-evaluation process, wherein the answer sheets are rechecked.

If a student marks failure in one or two subjects, they can opt for a compartment exam for better results. This gives an opportunity to the student to increase their marks.

What should students do after checking MP Board Result 2026

After downloading the marksheet, students should check personal and academic details and report any discrepancies to school authorities immediately.

The result plays a vital role in determining the academic path of students, especially for Class 10 students to choose their stream and for Class 12 students to choose higher education.