SSC Phase 14 Notification 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Last Date and How to Apply

The SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Notification 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission, featuring more than 3000 vacancies for various ministries and departments. The recruitment drive will have openings for candidates from class 10 to graduation level, making it one of the most inclusive recruiting cycles this year. The online application process opened on April 13 and will be open till May 4, 2026. Candidates are advised to fill out the application at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

What are the key dates for SSC Phase 14 recruitment 2026

Candidates need to take note of the important dates mentioned in the official notification for smooth participation in the recruitment process. The application was opened on April 13, 2026. The last date to apply is May 4, 2026.

The fee payment deadline is May 5, 2026. The window for application correction is from May 11 to 13, 2026.

The exam date is tentative and will be in June, 2026. Any lapse in these dates may cause candidates to get short-listed.

How many vacancies are announced in SSC Phase 14 2026

The commission has announced a total of 3003 vacancies for SSC Phase 14. These posts are spread across various departments of the government and ministries.

The vacancies cover clerical, technical and field posts across various government departments and ministries.

Some of the most common posts that are seen in various notifications are Upper Division Clerk, Laboratory Assistant and Deputy Ranger.

The number of posts ensures that candidates from different educational and professional backgrounds can apply for these posts.

What is the eligibility for SSC Phase 14 2026

The eligibility for all the posts varies depending on the designation but broadly can be classified into three categories.

Matriculation: Candidates need to pass Class 10.

Higher secondary: Candidates need to pass class 12.

Graduate level: Candidates need to hold a bachelor’s degree

Besides educational qualifications,s, candidates must fulfil age limits and other eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification.

Candidates must be careful while checking the eligibility before applying, as the application will be rejected.

What is the selection process for SSC Phase 14

The selection process is primarily based on a computer-based examination. The exam will test candidates on general aptitude and subject knowledge.

For certain posts, additional stages such as skill tests may be conducted. Candidates who clear the required stages will be called for document verification, which is the final step before appointment.

What is the SSC Phase 14 exam pattern

The exam pattern will follow the standard SSC pattern of general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English language.

All the papers carry the same weightage. Candidates should prepare for the exam on balanced lines.

The exam will be conducted in June 2026. Candidates have less time to prepare, so they must focus on revision, mock tests and time management.

How to apply for SSC Phase 14 recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online on the official SSC website. The registration process will involve sharing the personal and educational details, uploading all the required documents and paying the application fee.

Candidates must check all the details before submitting the application, as they can only make a few changes in the correction window in May.

Why is SSC Phase 14 recruitment 2026 important

This year’s SSC Phase 14 recruitment is very special, as there are so many vacancies being offered in such a wide variety of posts. The post has candidates from all levels of education. So, the opportunities are high for all the government job aspirants. Candidates have little time between notification and the exam. So early preparation will be crucial.

Candidates who apply on time and follow a structured study plan are more likely to succeed in securing a position.