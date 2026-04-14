Karishma Tanna’s Pregnancy Workout Sparks Buzz, Mom-To-Be Lifts Weights: ‘I was Missing Posting Gym Videos’

Actress Karishma Tanna is soon going to become a mother for the first time, and amid this, she has shared a video of herself working out. In the clip, she can be seen doing chest exercises at the gym with heavy dumbbells. Her baby bump is clearly visible. She also performed some deadlifts, which left fans surprised. While many fans praised Karishma Tanna and called her an inspiration for pregnant women, some users advised her to avoid such activities and be cautious.

Karishma Tanna’s workout video shows baby bump

The 42-year-old actress shared the video on her Instagram account and addressed pregnant women, writing, “Let’s work out. I was missing posting gym videos. Were you too?” Fans and her friends from the industry are showering her with love on the video, though some users have expressed concern.

Karishma Tanna is all set to embrace a beautiful new chapter in her life—motherhood. The actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the joyous news that she is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Varun Bangera. She delighted fans with a carousel of adorable pictures, where the couple is seen posing with tiny baby shoes and wearing caps labelled ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’.

Captioning the post, Karishma wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift — August 2026,” subtly revealing the expected arrival of their baby. The couple began dating in 2021 and tied the knot on February 5 the following year.

Karishma Tanna’s pregnancy announcement, love story, and marriage

Karishma Tanna announced her pregnancy on April 6 through a social media post with her husband Varun Bangera, revealing that the baby is due in August 2026. She is currently enjoying this beautiful phase of her life. Karishma married Varun in February 2022. Varun Bangera is a businessman. The two first met in 2018, and he proposed to her in Dubai. They got married on February 5, 2022, and are now set to embrace parenthood.

Karishma Tanna On Work Front

On the professional front, Karishma has been a part of popular shows like Naagin 3 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She also received critical acclaim for her performance in Scoop. Most recently, she was seen alongside Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae (2024).

As per reports, Karishma is currently filming the sequel to Mom, tentatively titled Mom 2, alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Khushi Kapoor, under the direction of Girish Koh.