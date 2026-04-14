Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case: Rupali Chakankar and her sister Pratibha Chakankar are facing troubles day by day in connection with the Ashok Kharat case, whom they consider their guru. Both sisters have a close relationship with the fraudster Ashok Kharat but so far they have not been questioned in connection with the case. Yesterday, Pratibha Chakankar was questioned by the Shirdi police for nearly 8 hours. During the investigation, it was found that she and her family have four accounts linked to Samata Patsantha and two of her accounts under he name and two in her children’s names. Not only this, transactions worth around Rs 2 crore were reportedly made through these accounts. After this, the Shirdi police recorded the statements of Pratibha Chakanar and her son Tanmay.

What Rupali Chakankar’s Sister Pratibha Chakankar Reveals Shocking Claims in Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case?

Pratibha Chakankar said that the accounts in her name are fake and do not even have her signature. She denied doing any financial transactions though and said she had not touched a single rupee. She also added that she came forward to respond only after seeing news reports. Not only this, she also claimed that she has not yet received any official notice from the Shirdi police.

After questioning with Shirdi police, Sushma Andhare raised several questions on X, She said that when they visited the SIT office, the whole area starting from the main building to the highway was tightly closed, and even journalists were not allowed to entre.

She questioned why the Chakankar sisters were given special access in Shirdi. Sushma Andhare also said that after all the developments, it is still not clear who is misleading whom in this Ashok Kharat MMS case.

How did the alleged money laundering network function?

Preliminary investigations suggest that the Godman had opened several bank accounts in the name of third parties through the cooperative credit societies in Nashik but he had retained control by registering his own mobile number in all the accounts and making himself nominee.

The officials have said that proceeds of extortion and other scams were invested in land and the deal was entailed through his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and his sons.

Where Did the ED Raids Take Place?

The ED conducted raids at 11 places under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),2002, which were as follows:

Five places in Nashik

Three places in Pune

Three places in Shirdi

The raids were executed at the houses and offices of Kharat, his associates and relatives, and the branches of cooperative credit societies believed to be a part of the money flow.

More New Private Videos Are Being Emailed During the Investigation?

There have been numerous rumours and speculations that more private videos could be under investigation amid the current probe. The case had already started to take shape when the alleged MMS clips were being widely circulated on social media and messaging.

There is no official word from the authorities yet, stating that more videos have been discovered during the raids. The authenticity and source of the allegedly circulated videos are also yet to be confirmed.

What sparked the viral MMS controversy?

The debate has further escalated after allegations that the viral footage might have been captured through hacked CCTV cameras located inside a private residential. The alleged intrusion has raised questions of surveillance misuse and digital privacy.

The officials have not yet confirmed how the footage was intercepted or leaked.

What are experts saying about privacy and legal aspects?

Lawyers have clarified that any sharing or distribution of such content without consent is punishable under Indian law irrespective of the method of acquisition.

The case is being monitored by cyber and legal experts for potential breaches of privacy laws and surveillance systems.

Does this case raise larger concerns about digital ethics? Yes, it has sparked a debate about digital ethics and responsible online behaviour. Many social media users have asked others not to circulate or engage with such content, citing legal and ethical concerns.

The case has underlined the need for better protection of personal data, surveillance systems and digital content sharing.

What is next in the investigation?

The ED is now probing the financial trail and related allegations. This means that authorities will be looking deeper into the money laundering allegations and the alleged breach of privacy. They will be trying to find out who is responsible for any illegal activity, whether financial fraud or unlawful sharing of private content, as the investigation continues.

Also Read: BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?