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Home > India News > BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?

BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?

ED raids Ashok Kharat-linked sites in Maharashtra as MMS row deepens; probe into money laundering and alleged private video leak intensifies.

ED raids Ashok Kharat-linked sites in Maharashtra as MMS row deepens. (Photo: X)
ED raids Ashok Kharat-linked sites in Maharashtra as MMS row deepens. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 13, 2026 19:02:23 IST

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BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: In a big blow to Ashok Kharat, DED (Directorate of Enforcement) carried out coordinated raids in several cities of Maharashtra on Monday. The enforcement action comes in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving the well known Nashik based self-proclaimed godman and his co-conspirators. An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was lodged by the Agency on April 6, 2021, on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Nashik Police on March 25 and the FIR alleges a serious offence of extortion, religious manipulation and drug-facilitated assault on persons including women. Ashok Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer who turned self-proclaimed godman was arrested by the Nashik police on March 18 in connection with the alleged rapes of a 27 years old woman.

According to the investigators, the Godman had formed a network of influence based on faith and trust and sold ordinary items as “blessed object” claiming that they had divine powers of healing and thereby deceived and inflicted money on the devotees.

How did the alleged money laundering network function?

Preliminary investigations suggest that the Godman had opened several bank accounts in the name of third parties through the cooperative credit societies in Nashik but he had retained control by registering his own mobile number in all the accounts and making himself nominee.

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The officials have said that proceeds of extortion and other scams were invested in land and the deal was entailed through his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and his sons.

Where Did the ED Raids Take Place?

The ED conducted raids at 11 places under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),2002, which were as follows:

Five places in Nashik

Three places in Pune

Three places in Shirdi

The raids were executed at the houses and offices of Kharat, his associates and relatives, and the branches of cooperative credit societies believed to be a part of the money flow.

More New Private Videos Are Being Emailed During the Investigation?

There have been numerous rumours and speculations that more private videos could be under investigation amid the current probe. The case had already started to take shape when the alleged MMS clips were being widely circulated on social media and messaging.

There is no official word from the authorities yet, stating that more videos have been discovered during the raids. The authenticity and source of the allegedly circulated videos are also yet to be confirmed.

What sparked the viral MMS controversy?

The debate has further escalated after allegations that the viral footage might have been captured through hacked CCTV cameras located inside a private residential. The alleged intrusion has raised questions of surveillance misuse and digital privacy.

The officials have not yet confirmed how the footage was intercepted or leaked.

What are experts saying about privacy and legal aspects?

Lawyers have clarified that any sharing or distribution of such content without consent is punishable under Indian law irrespective of the method of acquisition.

The case is being monitored by cyber and legal experts for potential breaches of privacy laws and surveillance systems.

Does this case raise larger concerns about digital ethics?Yes, it has sparked a debate about digital ethics and responsible online behaviour. Many social media users have asked others not to circulate or engage with such content, citing legal and ethical concerns.

The case has underlined the need for better protection of personal data, surveillance systems and digital content sharing.

What is next in the investigation?

The ED is now probing the financial trail and related allegations. This means that authorities will be looking deeper into the money laundering allegations and the alleged breach of privacy. They will be trying to find out who is responsible for any illegal activity, whether financial fraud or unlawful sharing of private content, as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls

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Tags: Ashok KharatAshok Kharat case updateAshok Kharat money laundering caseAshok Kharat newsAshok Kharat Viral MMSED raids Maharashtra

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BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?

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BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?
BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?
BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?
BIG Update In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Are New Private Videos Being Found As ED Raids Multiple Locations Across Maharashtra?

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