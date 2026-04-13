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Home > Elections > No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls

No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls

Bengal Voter Roll Row Deepens as Supreme Court Denies Interim Relief to Lakhs, 34 Lakh Appeals Still Pending Before Elections

Bengal Voter Roll Row Deepens as Supreme Court Denies Interim Relief to Lakhs. (Photo: ANI)
Bengal Voter Roll Row Deepens as Supreme Court Denies Interim Relief to Lakhs. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 13, 2026 17:41:24 IST

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No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls

Just before Bengal votes, Supreme Court of India denies Interim relief to lakhs deleted from Rolls, puts spotlight on 34 Lakh pending appeals.

(This is a breaking news story..)

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026Bengal voter list deletionhome-hero-pos-5Supreme Court Bengal voter rollswest bengalwest bengal assembly election 2026

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No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls

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No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls

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No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls
No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls
No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls
No Immediate Relief: Supreme Court Denies Voting Rights To Lakhs Removed From Bengal Rolls Just Days Before Polls

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