WW3 Fears Spike: Russia, China Signal Joint Push Against US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz, Sergey Lavrov Lands In Beijing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in China on Tuesday on an official visit. Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov will be in China from April 14-15. “On April 14-15, FM Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to China & hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They are expected to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, along with pressing international & regional matters,” the ministry posted on X. Earlier, during his phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that “provocative” actions by the United States could have “dangerous consequences” for global peace and security. During the conversation, Araghchi reviewed the latest regional developments following the announcement of a ceasefire and subsequent Iran-US talks held in Islamabad (April 11-12).

He “warned of the dangerous consequences of provocative US actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for regional and global peace and security,” Iran’s foreign ministry said, reported CNN.

Putin Speaks With Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

On April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest developments in the Middle East. Pezeshkian shared his assessment of the Iran-US talks held in Islamabad on April 11 and expressed appreciation for Russia’s principled position, including at international platforms, aimed at de-escalating the situation.

Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to continue facilitating a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict and to pursue mediation efforts in the interests of establishing a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China is ready to further play a constructive role and contribute to the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Gulf region.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Beijing, noting that since the conflict in Iran broke out, China has been in close communication with relevant parties and actively committed to promoting peace and ending the war.

US Maritime Blockade Of Strait of Hormuz

United States Navy currently maintains a presence of at least 15 ships in the Middle East region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and 11 destroyers, which could potentially take part in a maritime blockade of Iran’s ports, according to a US official, following orders from President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

However, it remains unclear which specific vessels are positioned or designated for participation in the blockade, as earlier assessments indicate that the naval assets are widely dispersed across the US Central Command’s area of operations.

The deployed fleet includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln along with 11 destroyers, including the USS Bainbridge, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Delbert D. Black, USS John Finn, USS Michael Murphy, USS Mitscher, USS Pinckney, USS Rafael Peralta, USS Spruance and USS Milius. In addition, the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, comprising USS Tripoli, USS New Orleans, and USS Rushmore, is also deployed in the region.

The naval formation is accompanied by multiple support and escort vessels; however, it would need to transit either through the Suez Canal or exit the Mediterranean Sea and sail around Africa before reaching a position suitable to support any blockade operations.

Islamabad Talks Fail, Trump Imposes Naval Blockade On Iran, China Warns

The US president imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, following marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend that failed to yield any agreement. China on Monday (local time) issued a stark warning to the United States against its decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and cautioned it not to interfere in China’s relations with Iran. Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun said that Beijing would honour its trade and energy commitments with Tehran, saying Chinese vessels would keep operating in the area and warned against external interference.

(With inputs from ANI)

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