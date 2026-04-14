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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Horror: Two Dead, One Hospitalised & Several Arrested After Illegal Drug Overdose at 9×9 Techno Concert

Mumbai Horror: Two Dead, One Hospitalised & Several Arrested After Illegal Drug Overdose at 9×9 Techno Concert

Two students lost their lives at a Mumbai concert after allegedly consuming MDMA, while another is critical. Police have arrested the organiser and several others.

Mumbai Horror: Two Dead, One Hospitalised & Several Arrested After Illegal Drug Overdose at 9x9 Techno Concert
Mumbai Horror: Two Dead, One Hospitalised & Several Arrested After Illegal Drug Overdose at 9x9 Techno Concert

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: April 14, 2026 12:15:47 IST

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Mumbai Horror: Two Dead, One Hospitalised & Several Arrested After Illegal Drug Overdose at 9×9 Techno Concert

Two people lost their lives and another remains in critical condition after heavy drug consumption in a Mumbai concert. Police officers have arrested the organiser along with five others, as investigations into safety failures and drug supply continue.

Party Night Turns Deadly at Mumbai Concert

Italian techno duo 999999999, popularly as 9×9, recently performed at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East, Mumbai. In a shocking turn of events, two MBA students died following a suspected drug overdose. A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman reportedly lost their lives after consuming MDMA, while a 25-year-old woman from the same group is currently fighting for her life at a hospital in the city.

Police have arrested the event organiser, security head, and three others in connection with the drug-related case. A college student accused of distributing the drugs has also been detained, along with the alleged supplier. 

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MDMA Angle Shocks 9×9 Event

The disturbing incident took place on April 11, 2026, when around 25 students from a reputed South Mumbai college attended the 9×9 music concert at NESCO. During the event, a yellow pill, suspected to be MDMA, was allegedly circulated among the group. 

The group kept dancing, but around 12:30 AM, a few started experiencing breathlessness, dizziness and severe cramps. Later that night, the two woman were rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari East, where they were reportedly not in a condition to give statements. 

Meanwhile, the man was declared dead at a hospital in Goregaon West on Sunday morning. Later that day, one of the women also died.

Survivor Reveals Chilling Details

According to the survivor, she was handed the pill by a classmate. She claimed that others in the group had consumed similar substances. She also said that everything seemed normal the very last time she saw her friend while they were dancing. The woman also stated that the substance resembled Ecstasy, which she had seen at similar events before. 

Also Read: Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

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Tags: 9x9 Mumbai concerthome-hero-pos-4maharashtra newsMDMA overdose MumbaiMDMA pill case MumbaiMumbai concert tragedyMumbai drug caseMumbai newsNESCO Exhibition Centre Goregaon

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Mumbai Horror: Two Dead, One Hospitalised & Several Arrested After Illegal Drug Overdose at 9×9 Techno Concert

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Mumbai Horror: Two Dead, One Hospitalised & Several Arrested After Illegal Drug Overdose at 9×9 Techno Concert
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