Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

A short video from Bihar has triggered widespread outrage online after showing a disturbing moment during a public celebration. The clip, just seven seconds long, began circulating on social media early Sunday and has since drawn sharp reactions from users across platforms.

Disturbing Moment Caught On Camera

The footage appears to be from a lively wedding procession, with music, performers and a large crowd gathered around. In the video, a man is seen allegedly groping a woman, believed to be part of the performing group, while others nearby continue cheering.

What has shocked viewers the most is the lack of any immediate response from those present. No one is seen stepping in to stop the act or assist the woman, raising serious concerns about bystander behaviour.

I feel so disgusted and angry Just imagine what kind of cheap and filthy society this little is born in Bihar I am feeling ashamed as women https://t.co/0euk57j5yE — Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) April 13, 2026

How everyone around keeps watching as if they’re dead!! https://t.co/9L0AEJ7ep4 — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) April 13, 2026





A woman was touched inappropriately in public. Where is the safety for women?

This kind of behavior needs to stop. Location: Bihar pic.twitter.com/4IzwyqCfyO — Believer (@PredatorVolk) April 13, 2026

Outrage Spreads Online

As the clip went viral, social media users expressed anger and disappointment over both the incident and the reaction of the crowd. Many questioned how such behaviour could go unchecked in a public setting, while others called for strict action against the accused.

The video has also reignited debate around safety at public events and the responsibility of people witnessing such incidents.

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