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Home > Regionals News > Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

A short video from Bihar has triggered widespread outrage online after showing a disturbing moment during a public celebration. The clip, just seven seconds long, began circulating on social media early Sunday and has since drawn sharp reactions from users across platforms.

Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online (Via X)
Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 14, 2026 04:42:48 IST

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Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

A short video from Bihar has triggered widespread outrage online after showing a disturbing moment during a public celebration. The clip, just seven seconds long, began circulating on social media early Sunday and has since drawn sharp reactions from users across platforms.

Disturbing Moment Caught On Camera

The footage appears to be from a lively wedding procession, with music, performers and a large crowd gathered around. In the video, a man is seen allegedly groping a woman, believed to be part of the performing group, while others nearby continue cheering.

What has shocked viewers the most is the lack of any immediate response from those present. No one is seen stepping in to stop the act or assist the woman, raising serious concerns about bystander behaviour.

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Outrage Spreads Online

As the clip went viral, social media users expressed anger and disappointment over both the incident and the reaction of the crowd. Many questioned how such behaviour could go unchecked in a public setting, while others called for strict action against the accused.

The video has also reignited debate around safety at public events and the responsibility of people witnessing such incidents.

ALSO READ: Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime

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Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

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Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

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Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH
Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH
Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH
Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

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