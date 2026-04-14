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Home > Regionals News > Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime

Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime

Odisha: A shocking case has emerged from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, where a man allegedly killed his wife and hid her body in a septic tank. The crime came to light after the couple’s four-year-old son reportedly revealed the incident to neighbours.

Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime (Via X)
Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 14, 2026 02:33:48 IST

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Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime

Odisha: A shocking case has emerged from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, where a man allegedly killed his wife and hid her body in a septic tank. The crime came to light after the couple’s four-year-old son reportedly revealed the incident to neighbours.

Crime Unfolds After Domestic Dispute

The incident took place in Borgaon village under the Raighar police station limits in the Jodinga panchayat. According to initial reports, the accused, identified as Subhash Gand, had attended a wedding with his wife Manai Gand and their children on Saturday.

After returning home, an argument reportedly broke out between the couple. Police said the dispute escalated, and the husband allegedly assaulted his wife over suspicions about her character, leading to her death.

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Body Hidden In Septic Tank

Investigators believe the accused tried to cover up the crime the same night by disposing of the body in a septic tank within their house premises.

The matter might have remained hidden, but the couple’s young son reportedly told neighbours that his mother was inside the tank. His statement raised alarm, prompting villagers to question the accused.

Police Recover Body, Probe Underway

Following the tip-off, police from Raighar station reached the spot and recovered the woman’s body from the septic tank. The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered.

Officials said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and gather evidence in the case.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Not A Hindu-Muslim Issue’: Amit Shah Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over SIR Row Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections

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Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime

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Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime

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Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime
Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime
Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime
Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime

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