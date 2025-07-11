7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters
From Bombay Velvet to Thugs of Hindostan, these films promised grandeur but sank at the box office, proving that star power and massive budgets alone can’t guarantee success.
Bombay Velvet (2015)
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, directed by Anurag Kashyap, this ambitious period drama reportedly cost over ₹120 crore but failed miserably, recovering barely a fraction of its cost.
Zero (2018)
Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, this sci-fi love story had massive expectations and a budget of over ₹200 crore, but flopped due to weak script and execution.
Thugs of Hindostan (2018)
Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s pirate epic was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made (~₹300 crore), but bombed due to poor reviews and weak storytelling.
Ra.One (2011)
Despite being technically pathbreaking with VFX and SRK’s massive promotion, this superhero film failed to meet expectations, earning far less than projected profits.
Tubelight (2017)
Salman Khan's emotional war-drama directed by Kabir Khan didn’t resonate with audiences and performed much below expectations despite big hype.
Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)
Aamir Khan’s remake of Forrest Gump faced mixed reactions, boycott calls, and low footfalls, making it one of his biggest losses.
Kites (2010)
Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori’s cross-border love story was mounted on a huge scale but failed to attract Indian audiences, becoming a costly misadventure.
The information provided here is based on publicly available box office reports and media analysis. It is intended for general entertainment and awareness purposes only. The mention of these films as “flops” reflects commercial performance, not artistic value, and does not diminish the hard work of those involved.