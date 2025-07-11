LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters

7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters


 From Bombay Velvet to Thugs of Hindostan, these films promised grandeur but sank at the box office, proving that star power and massive budgets alone can’t guarantee success.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters - Gallery Image
1/7

Bombay Velvet (2015)

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, directed by Anurag Kashyap, this ambitious period drama reportedly cost over ₹120 crore but failed miserably, recovering barely a fraction of its cost.

7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters - Gallery Image
2/7

Zero (2018)

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, this sci-fi love story had massive expectations and a budget of over ₹200 crore, but flopped due to weak script and execution.

7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters - Gallery Image
3/7

Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s pirate epic was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made (~₹300 crore), but bombed due to poor reviews and weak storytelling.

7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters - Gallery Image
4/7

Ra.One (2011)

Despite being technically pathbreaking with VFX and SRK’s massive promotion, this superhero film failed to meet expectations, earning far less than projected profits.

7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters - Gallery Image
5/7

Tubelight (2017)

Salman Khan's emotional war-drama directed by Kabir Khan didn’t resonate with audiences and performed much below expectations despite big hype.

7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters - Gallery Image
6/7

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Aamir Khan’s remake of Forrest Gump faced mixed reactions, boycott calls, and low footfalls, making it one of his biggest losses.

7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters - Gallery Image
7/7

Kites (2010)

Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori’s cross-border love story was mounted on a huge scale but failed to attract Indian audiences, becoming a costly misadventure.
The information provided here is based on publicly available box office reports and media analysis. It is intended for general entertainment and awareness purposes only. The mention of these films as “flops” reflects commercial performance, not artistic value, and does not diminish the hard work of those involved.

7 Biggest Bollywood Flops: Big Budgets, Bigger Disasters - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?