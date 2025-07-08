LIVE TV
  • 7 Hidden Fashion Markets In India You’ll Wish You Knew Sooner

7 Hidden Fashion Markets In India You’ll Wish You Knew Sooner

From boho jhumkas to ethnic fits, these hidden gems serve everything. These markets are locals favorite only insiders knew about. So, if you are ready to ditch the crowd and be a fashion diva, here is a list of 7 fashion markets found in India.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
1/7

Bapu Bazaar – Jaipur

A budget-friendly market offering beautiful locals craftwork. You will find Rajasthani skirts, mirror work kurtis and beautifully designed jaipuri juttis here.

2/7

Shankar Market – Delhi

If you like to create your own outfits, this place is for you! This market is known for the fabrics, but also has hidden stalls with indie fashion, casuals and co-ords.

3/7

Colaba Causeway – Mumbai

This market is perfect for those who love indo-western, boho and statement streetwear. They have flowy pants and oversized t-shirts. They also offer quirky jewelry.

4/7

FC Road – Pune

This market is best suited for college students. They offer secondhand books, cute tote bags and crop tops.

5/7

Tibetan Market – Dehradun

Mom jeans, junky boots and cozy winter fashion can be found here. This market is peaceful and offbeat for street style girlies.

6/7

Laad Bazaar – Hyderabad

This market is a bangles heaven. They also offer affordable sarees, festive-ready fits and dress materials. This one is traditional with a twist.

7/7

Sadar Bazaar – Agra

This market is great for unexpected, off-radar finds. It is actually known for leather goods, but also has stalls with indo-fusion fashion and embroidered tops.

