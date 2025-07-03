Live Tv
  • 7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not?

7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not?

India’s SUV and MUV market has seen a major shift, with families and adventures seekers looking for spacious and powerful 7 seater vehicles. From everyday comfort to rugged performance, here are 7 popular 7 seater cars making waves in 2025.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not? - Gallery Image
1/7

Hyundai Alcazar

It is based on the creta platforms but stretch for 6 to 7 seats. Its engine gives 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel options. It gives a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch display, ADAS (2024 update).

7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not? - Gallery Image
2/7

Tata Safari

It has a bold design with a commanding road presence. It is known for its strong build quality and 5 star global NCAP safety rating. Its engine gives 2.0L diesel, available in manual and automatic.

7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not? - Gallery Image
3/7

Mahindra XUV700

It is one of the most tech loaded SUVs in its price segment. It has ADAS level 2, panoramic sky roof and a 12 speaker Sony system and got powerful performance with petrol and diesel variants.

7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not? - Gallery Image
4/7

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to be launched by the end of 2025 with the 7 seater version. It is likely to offer hybrid options for better mileage.

7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not? - Gallery Image
5/7

Toyota Fortuner

It is known for its off road capability and rugged durability. It offers 2.7L petrol and 2.8L diesel engines with RWS/4WD options. It gives a premium feel, massive street presence and great resale value.

7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not? - Gallery Image
6/7

Kia Carens

A family MUV with flexible 6/7 seater configurations. It offers ventilated seats, multiple airbags and 10.5" infotainment. It is hybrid as it provides petrol, diesel and turbo options and is great for long drives.

7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not? - Gallery Image
7/7

Kia EV9

It is an all electric 7 seater SUV. It's launch is expected in India soon. It has an ultra modern design, ADAS and dual screen dashboard. Its global range is 500+ km per charge, dual motor AWD setup.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

