7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not?

Kia EV9

It is an all electric 7 seater SUV. It's launch is expected in India soon. It has an ultra modern design, ADAS and dual screen dashboard. Its global range is 500+ km per charge, dual motor AWD setup.



