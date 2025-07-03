7 Seater Cars in 2025: What’s New and What’s Not?
India’s SUV and MUV market has seen a major shift, with families and adventures seekers looking for spacious and powerful 7 seater vehicles. From everyday comfort to rugged performance, here are 7 popular 7 seater cars making waves in 2025.
Hyundai Alcazar
It is based on the creta platforms but stretch for 6 to 7 seats. Its engine gives 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel options. It gives a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch display, ADAS (2024 update).
Tata Safari
It has a bold design with a commanding road presence. It is known for its strong build quality and 5 star global NCAP safety rating. Its engine gives 2.0L diesel, available in manual and automatic.
Mahindra XUV700
It is one of the most tech loaded SUVs in its price segment. It has ADAS level 2, panoramic sky roof and a 12 speaker Sony system and got powerful performance with petrol and diesel variants.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to be launched by the end of 2025 with the 7 seater version. It is likely to offer hybrid options for better mileage.
Toyota Fortuner
It is known for its off road capability and rugged durability. It offers 2.7L petrol and 2.8L diesel engines with RWS/4WD options. It gives a premium feel, massive street presence and great resale value.
Kia Carens
A family MUV with flexible 6/7 seater configurations. It offers ventilated seats, multiple airbags and 10.5" infotainment. It is hybrid as it provides petrol, diesel and turbo options and is great for long drives.
Kia EV9
It is an all electric 7 seater SUV. It's launch is expected in India soon. It has an ultra modern design, ADAS and dual screen dashboard. Its global range is 500+ km per charge, dual motor AWD setup.
