All of Us Are Dead Season 2 RELEASE DATE, New Cast & Plot Details: Story Twists Revealed After Filming Wrap | Netflix K-Drama News

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • All of Us Are Dead Season 2 RELEASE DATE, New Cast & Plot Details: Story Twists Revealed After Filming Wrap | Netflix K-Drama News

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 RELEASE DATE, New Cast & Plot Details: Story Twists Revealed After Filming Wrap | Netflix K-Drama News

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has officially wrapped filming, bringing fans one step closer to the long-awaited return. The hit zombie K-drama is trending again as production updates spark massive fan excitement worldwide. Rumours about the release window and darker storyline have reignited hype across the fandom. Season 2 promises a bigger outbreak and higher-stakes survival beyond the school setting. From release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix series All of Us Are Dead Season 2.

Published By: Published: February 23, 2026 16:18:29 IST
Follow us on
Google News
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming update
1/6
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 RELEASE DATE, New Cast & Plot Details: Story Twists Revealed After Filming Wrap | Netflix K-Drama News

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming update

Season 2 officially began production in July 2025. Principal photography wrapped on February 18, 2026. The long delay was due to efforts to improve production quality and scale.

You Might Be Interested In
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release date (expected)
2/6

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release date (expected)

Netflix has not announced an official release date yet. Industry reports suggest a 2026 release window, possibly late 2026. Some estimates place the premiere around mid-to-late 2026.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Returning Cast
3/6

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Returning Cast

Main survivors from Season 1 are confirmed to return:
Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo
Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san
Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra
Lomon as Lee Su-hyeok

You Might Be Interested In
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 New cast additions
4/6

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 New cast additions

Season 2 introduces new characters, including:
Lee Min-jae
Kim Si-eun
Roh Jae-won
Yoon Ga-i
Some new actors are known from hit shows like Squid Game.

All of Us Are Dead: What to expect in Season 2
5/6

All of Us Are Dead: What to expect in Season 2

The story moves beyond the school and may shift toward Seoul and university life. Survivors are older and coping with trauma after the outbreak. The sequel explores survivor guilt, social breakdown, and moral choices. The focus may shift from human survival to the survival of zombies and coexistence themes.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Details about All of Us Are Dead Season 2 are based on official announcements, production updates, and media reports available at the time of writing. Release timelines and plot elements may change, and Netflix has not confirmed all story details. Viewers should await official updates for final release dates and storyline confirmations.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS