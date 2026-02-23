All of Us Are Dead Season 2 RELEASE DATE, New Cast & Plot Details: Story Twists Revealed After Filming Wrap | Netflix K-Drama News
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has officially wrapped filming, bringing fans one step closer to the long-awaited return. The hit zombie K-drama is trending again as production updates spark massive fan excitement worldwide. Rumours about the release window and darker storyline have reignited hype across the fandom. Season 2 promises a bigger outbreak and higher-stakes survival beyond the school setting. From release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix series All of Us Are Dead Season 2.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming update
Season 2 officially began production in July 2025. Principal photography wrapped on February 18, 2026. The long delay was due to efforts to improve production quality and scale.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release date (expected)
Netflix has not announced an official release date yet. Industry reports suggest a 2026 release window, possibly late 2026. Some estimates place the premiere around mid-to-late 2026.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Returning Cast
Main survivors from Season 1 are confirmed to return:
Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo
Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san
Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra
Lomon as Lee Su-hyeok
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 New cast additions
Season 2 introduces new characters, including:
Lee Min-jae
Kim Si-eun
Roh Jae-won
Yoon Ga-i
Some new actors are known from hit shows like Squid Game.
All of Us Are Dead: What to expect in Season 2
The story moves beyond the school and may shift toward Seoul and university life. Survivors are older and coping with trauma after the outbreak. The sequel explores survivor guilt, social breakdown, and moral choices. The focus may shift from human survival to the survival of zombies and coexistence themes.
Disclaimer
Details about All of Us Are Dead Season 2 are based on official announcements, production updates, and media reports available at the time of writing. Release timelines and plot elements may change, and Netflix has not confirmed all story details. Viewers should await official updates for final release dates and storyline confirmations.