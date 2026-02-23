All of Us Are Dead Season 2 RELEASE DATE, New Cast & Plot Details: Story Twists Revealed After Filming Wrap | Netflix K-Drama News

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has officially wrapped filming, bringing fans one step closer to the long-awaited return. The hit zombie K-drama is trending again as production updates spark massive fan excitement worldwide. Rumours about the release window and darker storyline have reignited hype across the fandom. Season 2 promises a bigger outbreak and higher-stakes survival beyond the school setting. From release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix series All of Us Are Dead Season 2.