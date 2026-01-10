All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Zombie K-Drama

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Story

All of Us Are Dead is set in a high school where an ordinary day spirals into horror after a deadly virus breaks out, rapidly turning students and teachers into zombies. All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is expected to focus on the survivors of the initial outbreak, raising the stakes with deadlier threats and tougher decisions. Alongside facing the infected, the characters will grapple with fear, trauma and guilt, exploring the emotional toll of staying alive in a world forever changed by the catastrophe.