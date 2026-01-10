All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Zombie K-Drama
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is one of the most awaited K-dramas, with fans eager for updates on its release date, returning cast, storyline, and where to stream it. After the massive success of the All of Us Are Dead Season 1, which blended high-school drama with a brutal zombie outbreak, expectations are sky-high for the sequel.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date
According to reports, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is set to release around early August 2026. Though there is no formal confirmation announced yet.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Platform
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is all set to stream on Netflix, much to the excitement of fans worldwide. While the streaming giant is yet to make an official announcement about the premiere date, anticipation remains high following the massive success of the first season.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Story
All of Us Are Dead is set in a high school where an ordinary day spirals into horror after a deadly virus breaks out, rapidly turning students and teachers into zombies. All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is expected to focus on the survivors of the initial outbreak, raising the stakes with deadlier threats and tougher decisions. Alongside facing the infected, the characters will grapple with fear, trauma and guilt, exploring the emotional toll of staying alive in a world forever changed by the catastrophe.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 features a strong ensemble cast led by Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo and Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san, whose characters remain central to the story. Cho Yi-hyun portrays the conflicted Choi Nam-ra, while Lomon (Park Solomon) appears as the tough yet loyal Lee Su-hyeok. The supporting cast includes Lee Min-jae as Ma-ru, Kim Si-eun as So Ju-ran, Roh Jae-won as Han Doo-seok, and Yoon Ga-i as Lee Jong-ah, adding depth to the survival drama.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article about All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is based on official announcements, media reports, and online speculation available at the time of writing. Details regarding the release date, cast, and storyline are subject to change, and readers are advised to await confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform for final updates.