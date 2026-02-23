Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Wedding Celebrations Go Viral: Hot Celebrities, Parties & Grand Preparations Take Over Tollywood Industry | Know Guestlist
Allu Sirish’s wedding celebrations are making headlines as the grand March 6 ceremony approaches. Lavish pre-wedding parties and star-studded gatherings have already set social media buzzing. The Allu-Konidela family’s high-profile celebrations are turning the wedding into a major Tollywood event. Celebrity guests and personal invitations to industry icons have heightened anticipation. Fans are eagerly watching every new update as the countdown to the big day begins.
Allu Sirish Wedding date & bride
Actor Allu Sirish will marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. The date is special as it coincides with brother Allu Arjun’s wedding anniversary. The couple got engaged on October 31, 2025 in an intimate ceremony.
Who is Nayanika Reddy?
Nayanika comes from a prominent business background. She and Sirish dated for around two years before engagement. The wedding is expected to be attended by members of the Allu-Konidela family and close friends.
Allu Sirish Pre-wedding celebrations
Celebrations began with a lavish yacht party in Dubai. Traditional ceremonies like the Pasupu function were held at the family home. A grand pre-wedding bash in Hyderabad was hosted by Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy.
Allu Sirish Wedding Guest List
The first wedding invitation was presented to megastar Chiranjeevi. Invitations were also personally delivered to Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu. Celebrities including Ram Charan attended pre-wedding celebrations.
