Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Wedding Celebrations Go Viral: Hot Celebrities, Parties & Grand Preparations Take Over Tollywood Industry | Know Guestlist

Allu Sirish’s wedding celebrations are making headlines as the grand March 6 ceremony approaches. Lavish pre-wedding parties and star-studded gatherings have already set social media buzzing. The Allu-Konidela family’s high-profile celebrations are turning the wedding into a major Tollywood event. Celebrity guests and personal invitations to industry icons have heightened anticipation. Fans are eagerly watching every new update as the countdown to the big day begins.