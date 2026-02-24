Alpha Release Update: YRF Rejects ₹215 Crore Netflix Offer, Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Movie Releasing in Theatres First | High Expectations From Box-Office Collection

YRF shocked everyone by rejecting a massive ₹215 crore Netflix deal, proving they’re betting BIG on the big screen. Instead of OTT, Alpha is heading for a theatrical release first, signaling blockbuster confidence. Fans are buzzing as the female-led spy thriller gears up to expand the YRF Spy Universe. With Alia Bhatt in action mode, the film is already being called a game-changer. The buzz around Alpha suggests it may become one of the biggest releases of 2026.