  Alpha Release Update: YRF Rejects ₹215 Crore Netflix Offer, Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Movie Releasing in Theatres First | High Expectations From Box-Office Collection

YRF shocked everyone by rejecting a massive ₹215 crore Netflix deal, proving they’re betting BIG on the big screen. Instead of OTT, Alpha is heading for a theatrical release first, signaling blockbuster confidence. Fans are buzzing as the female-led spy thriller gears up to expand the YRF Spy Universe. With Alia Bhatt in action mode, the film is already being called a game-changer. The buzz around Alpha suggests it may become one of the biggest releases of 2026.

Published: February 24, 2026 14:28:30 IST
Alpha Big Update: OTT Deal Rejected
1/6
Alpha Big Update: OTT Deal Rejected

Yash Raj Films reportedly rejected a massive ₹215 crore Netflix deal for the film. The studio chose a theatrical-first release strategy instead of a direct OTT premiere. The decision shows strong confidence in the film’s box office potential.

Alpha Movie Theatrical Release First
2/6

Alpha Movie Theatrical Release First

Makers confirmed the film will release in cinemas before any digital premiere. The film is positioned as a major big-screen spectacle within the YRF Spy Universe. A theatrical launch is expected to build hype before OTT release later.

Why This Decision Matters
3/6

Why This Decision Matters

Alpha is a female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe. It is considered a major franchise installment with strong commercial expectations. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.

Alpha movie cast
4/6

Alpha movie cast

Key Cast includes:
Alia Bhatt
Sharvari Wagh
Bobby Deol
Anil Kapoor

Alpha Movie Expected Release Window
5/6

Alpha Movie Expected Release Window

Previously slated for April 2026, after delays for post-production and VFX. Final theatrical schedule may be confirmed soon.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

