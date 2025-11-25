Ayodhya Prepares for Ram Temple ‘Dhwajarohan’ as Saffron Flag Set to Be Raised
Ayodhya gears up for the Ram Temple ‘Dhwajarohan’ ceremony as a grand saffron flag is set to be raised. Thousands of devotees gather amid special arrangements.
Ayodhya is preparing for Dhwajarohan, the ceremony of Ram Temple (Dharma & Culture), with many final preparations being made to prepare for the auspicious occasion. The city has seen increased activity with many residents & visitors excited about the upcoming ceremony.
Saffron Flag to Be Raised at Ram Temple
As part of Dhwajarohan, a saffron flag, signifying God & devotion, will be raised on top of the Ram Temple. To perform the Dhwajarohan ceremony, priests and other temple leaders are overseeing all of the necessary preparations for the event.
Special Arrangements for Ceremony
Ayodhya will implement numerous provisions for handling the expected crowds during the ceremony and ensuring a smooth execution of the event. Due to the anticipated large number of people attending from outside of Ayodhya, authorities will be enhancing security, implementing traffic control measures and provide adequate sanitation facilities, etc.
Devotees Arriving Prior to Ceremony
Many devotees have started to come to Ayodhya and congregate at the designated site for the Dhwajarohan Ceremony. There is an abundance of excitement throughout the city with the chanting of prayers, decorating the area with lights, as well as playing devotional music that shows how deeply the community cares for their faith.
Ayodhya's Cultural & Spiritual Significance
The Dhwajarohan Ceremony will help to bring national media attention to Ayodhya, which helps to honour Ayodhya's long-standing cultural importance to the surrounding region. The ceremony will serve as a significant religious event and an opportunity to showcase Ayodhya's growing development as an important spiritual centre for Hindus in India and abroad.
Disclaimer
This gallery is based on publicly available information and updates from official sources. Details may change as new announcements are made. Readers are advised to follow verified updates.