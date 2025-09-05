Baaghi 4 Review & Cast Revealed: Tiger Shroff’s Acting Received Mixed Audience Reactions
Baaghi 4 has finally hit the theatres! Packed with high-octane action and emotional layers it has quickly become one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases of 2025. Social media is buzzing with mixed reviews- some positive and some negative. Here is a detailed look at the Baaghi 4 cast, review, box office expectations and audience response.
Baaghi 4 released today
This film blends thrill, action and drama. Tiger is seen in a different level in this movie. He brings his beast mode to life. He is also in a deadly avatar.
Cast of Baaghi 4
The lead roles include:- Tiger Shroff plays Ronny, Sonam Bajwa as Hazel, Harnaz Sandhu as Alisha and Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.
Audience Reviews of Baaghi 4
Some of the audiences are claiming this is one of Tiger's most emotionally engaging roles yet. Many viewers are praising Tiger Shroff for his high-flying action but also for bringing an emotional layer to his character.
Tiger's Role in Baaghi 4
Tiger plays Ranveer "Ronnie" Chaturvedi, a fierce avatar with strong emotions.
Censor Board Cuts Scenes
Baaghi 4 received its A certificate status. There were 23 cuts mandated by the Central Board of Film Certification, mostly due to bloody scenes and even a condom-related dialogue. These edits shortened the movie time of 6 minutes.
Box Office Expectations
This film is expected to earn around ₹11 crore net on day one, which is ₹6.5 crore less than Baaghi 3. The film's fate largely depends on whether the audience gets what they expected from it.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.