Baba Vanga’s Chilling 2026 Predictions: World War, Alien Contact, AI Control

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions foresee global turmoil involving intensified wars such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions, escalating into a possible World War III starting in the East. Russian President Putin is predicted to rise as a dominant leader. Environmental catastrophes like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and climate-triggered disasters may reshape 7-8% of Earth’s landmass. She also predicts unprecedented advancements in Artificial Intelligence, potentially dominating human life, jobs, and relationships. Additionally, 2026 may witness the first official contact with extraterrestrial life when a large spacecraft arrives in November. These prophecies highlight a year marked by upheaval, technological threats, and alien contact.