Best Anime Series To Binge Watch During Cozy And Rainy This Monsoon Season
A cup of chai is enough to make one feel cozy in the monsoon season. Whether you want something emotional or heart warming, these anime shows are perfect companions for a rainy day. Here are 10 anime series that will make your monsoon even more memorable.
Your Lie in April
This is a show full of romance. It is a beautifully emotional story about a spiritual violinist and a piano prodigy. Prepare for tears, laughter and soul touching moments.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
One of the most famous animes, Demon slayer is an action, supernatural and adventurous series. It offers a visual and emotional treat to binge watch during gloomy monsoon days.
Spirited Away
It is a fantasy, adventure series. Chihiro's magical journey into a world of strange creatures and spirits.
Erased (Boku dake ga Inai Machi)
The genre of this series is mystery and psychological thriller. It is a series full of suspense. Involving a race to stop a tragic event and also have time travel. The intense atmosphere fits with the rainy afternoons.
Toradora
This series gives a slice of life, comedy and romance in one's life. It is a heart warming and hilarious high school love story and is perfect comfort during the monsoon.
Violet Ever garden
The genre of the serious is drama and fantasy. This visually stunning series follows an ex-soldier learning to express emotions through letter writing.
My Neighbor Totoro
This is a show you should watch with your family. It is a gentle and magical film about childhood wonder, perfect for kids and adults alike.
