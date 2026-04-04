When Faith Becomes the Purest Light: From a Temple Beneath a Tree to 1111 Across India

A Dang-born vision by Govind Dholakia evolves into a nationwide movement for tribal upliftment

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 04: The ‘Dang Prayag Hanuman Temple’ initiative, led by Shri Govind Dholakia (Govindkaka), Founder-Chairman Emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), along with SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), has expanded its commitment from 311 to 1111 Hanumanji temples across tribal regions in India.

The initiative traces its origins to a multi-speciality medical camp in Dang, where Govindkaka noticed a Hanumanji idol placed beneath a tree, worshipped with deep devotion by villagers despite their limited means. Moved by the purity of their faith, he envisioned creating dedicated spaces that would honour this devotion while also bringing communities together. In collaboration with P.P. Swamiji and local villagers, the Dang Prayag Hanuman Yagya was initiated, with the aim of nurturing both spiritual and social consciousness among lakhs of forest dwellers.

“When I saw Hanumanji under a tree, I did not see poverty… I saw pure devotion. That moment stayed with me. These temples are a way of giving that devotion a rightful place. The rest, as always, is guided by Ishwar,” says Govindkaka.

Since its inception, over 175 temples have been consecrated through Pran Pratishtha across multiple phases. Over time, these spaces have grown beyond places of worship into centres of community life, bringing together 200 to 300 people for gatherings, encouraging social cohesion, and supporting initiatives such as tobacco-free villages. Continued engagement by donors and well-wishers has further helped bridge the rural-urban divide.

Encouraged by the visible transformation in Dang, the initiative is now being scaled beyond the region. The decision to expand from 311 to 1111 temples reflects growing participation and a shared belief in the model’s impact. In Sanatan parampara, 1111 is often seen as a symbol of alignment and divine guidance, where a pure intention evolves into a larger collective movement under Ishwar’s will.

Commenting on the development, former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind said, “The journey from 311 to 1111 Hanumanji temples reflects not just scale, but the strengthening of collective devotion and community participation.”

Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat added, “Where many may overlook devotion in its simplest form, Shri Govind Dholakia has chosen to institutionalise it by building temples that serve society.”

The impact of the initiative is already visible, with nearly 2.5 lakh lives touched across the Dang region. This assumes greater significance in the national context, as India is home to an estimated 12.8 crore tribal citizens, accounting for around 8.8% of the population, and who contribute significantly to agriculture, forest-based livelihoods, and the minor forest produce economy, forming a vital part of the country’s sustainability framework. Yet, many such regions continue to remain underserved.

Positioned at the intersection of spirituality and grassroots development, the Dang Prayag Hanuman Temple initiative is emerging as a scalable model of community-led transformation where faith becomes a foundation for dignity, connection, and inclusive progress across India’s tribal heartlands.