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Home > Sports News > EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026

EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026

Bought for INR 30 lakh at the auction last December, the 27-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir made an immediate impression in his very first game in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals had secured the fast bowler at INR 30 lakh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Rajasthan Royals had secured the fast bowler at INR 30 lakh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 4, 2026 13:44:25 IST

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EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League has always been known for springing surprises, and this season delivered another when uncapped pacer Brijesh Sharma made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati earlier this week. Bought for INR 30 lakh at the auction last December, the 27-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir made an immediate impression in his very first game.

However, Brijesh’s journey from the fields of J&K to the IPL stage has been far from easy.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, Jatin Gahlot, a coach at Delhi’s Unique Sports Club—where Brijesh has been training for the past four years—spoke about the pacer’s journey and rise to the top level.

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“He comes from a very modest background in Jammu & Kashmir. His father is a labourer in Udhampur, and the family has worked extremely hard to support his cricketing ambitions,” Gahlot said.

“He started playing on local grounds with very basic facilities, but his natural ability stood out from the beginning. He later progressed through the Jammu & Kashmir age-group system, playing at the U-19 and U-23 levels. We first noticed him during local tournaments—he always had that spark and raw talent. That’s when we brought him to Delhi to train with us.”

“From there, he got an opportunity in the Bengal T20 tournament, where he performed really well and picked up 11 wickets in seven matches. His performances caught the attention of scouts. He was then called for trials by teams like Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, and eventually Rajasthan Royals picked him for INR 30 lakh,” he added.

IPL Debut

Gahlot, who has closely worked with Brijesh at Unique Sports Club—owned by Deepak Punia—expressed his happiness over the pacer’s debut performance. Brijesh not only picked up a wicket but also delivered an economical spell, showing composure under pressure.

“The biggest thing is that he made his debut in the very first match of the season for Rajasthan Royals. Selection at this level depends on team combination and performances in practice matches. Another important factor was that not many people had seen him before, so he came in as a surprise element,” Gahlot explained.

“What makes him special is his variety as a bowler. He is very natural and understands his strengths well. He has decent pace. He can also bowl good yorkers. This ability to create key moments is what franchises look for, and that’s one of the main reasons Rajasthan Royals showed strong interest in him,” he added.

‘His Father is Delighted’

Coming from a humble background, Brijesh has faced his share of struggles, but his family’s support has always been strong. When he moved to Delhi, his father placed complete trust in the coaches.

“His father is a very humble man. When Brijesh came here, he simply told us, ‘Aap rakho, ab ye aapke hawale hai.’ That shows the kind of trust he had in us,” Gahlot recalled.

“Today, he is very happy to see his son playing in the IPL. It’s a proud moment for the entire family.”

Gahlot also praised Brijesh for staying grounded despite his rapid rise.

“Brijesh is still very grounded and focused. He is learning quickly and adapting well to this level. We are all very proud of his journey and hopeful about what lies ahead for him,” he concluded. 

Rajasthan Royals will next play Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday. 

Also Read: Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Rishabh Pant as LSG Break Silence on Controversy | IPL 2026

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EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026

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EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026

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EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026
EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026
EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026
EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026

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