GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda Recruitment 2026: Check Last Date to Apply, Eligibility and Key Details

The Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal has notified that the last date for application for recruitment of Staff Nurse (Ayurveda), Class-3, will be fast approaching.

Those candidates who are looking to work under the Director of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department in Gujarat, need to submit their application before April 13, 2026. The recruitment is underway to recruit 90 trained Ayurvedic nurses.

What is the last date for GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda recruitment 2026

The online application process is open from March 30, 2026, at 2 pm. The application will be closed on April 13, 2026, at 11:59 pm. Candidates should submit the application well before the last date to avoid any technical glitch. The last date to pay the application fee is April 16, 2026.

What are the eligibility criteria for GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda 2026

Candidates applying for this recruitment need to possess a Diploma in Ayurvedic Nursing from the Gujarat Ayurvedic Nursing Faculty. They should also be registered with the Gujarat Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicine at the time of online application. Candidates should have basic computer skills and should be proficient in Gujarati or Hindi.

What is the age limit for GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda posts

Candidates should be between 18 and 45 years of age as on April 13, 2026. Age relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC, EWS, Women & Exservicemen as per the norms of the government. Candidates should also satisfy the citizenship criteria as per the Gujarat Civil Services rule.

How to apply for GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda recruitment 2026

Candidates should apply online through the official OJAS portal by entering the appropriate advertisement number. Candidates should upload their photograph and signature in JPG format while filling out the application form, and ensure all the details are correct before submitting the application form.

An application form with incomplete or incorrect details may be rejected during scrutiny.

What is the application fee for the GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda 2026

The application fee for GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda 2026 is Rs 500 for general category candidates. For SC, ST, SEBC, EWS, women, physically disabled, and ex-servicemen candidates, the application fee is Rs 400.

The payment can be done through online mode only, and the candidates are advised to keep a copy of the payment receipt for future reference.

What is the salary for GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda posts

The selected candidates will be allotted a fixed monthly salary of Rs 40,800 for the first five years, and thereafter, the pay scale will be revised to Rs 29,300 (Level-5) as per the state government norms. Candidates will secure stable employment under the state health department with long-term career growth.

What is the selection process for GSSSB Staff Nurse Ayurveda 2026

The selection will comprise two papers. The first paper will carry 90 marks and will comprise of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, the constitution of India, general awareness, and computer knowledge.

The second paper will carry 120 marks and will comprise technical questions on Ayurveda and general nursing.

Candidates should clear 40 percent marks in both papers. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

As the deadline is approaching, eligible candidates are encouraged to complete their applications and ensure all documents and details are correctly submitted to avoid disqualification.

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