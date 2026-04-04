TN RTE 2026 Admission: Application Window To Open Soon, Check Age Limit, Documents and Key Dates Here

The admission cycle under the Right to Education Act in Tamil Nadu is set to begin, giving parents a defined window to secure entry-level seats in private schools for the 2026–27 academic session.

The process covers admissions to LKG and Class I under the 25 percent quota reserved for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

Officials have released a detailed schedule this year, with a strong focus on document verification and eligibility checks.

When will TN RTE admission 2026 application start

The application window will open on April 20 and remain active until May 18. Parents can either apply online through the state’s RTE portal or submit forms directly at selected private schools.

Authorities have advised applicants to complete the process early, as corrections or changes will not be permitted once the form is submitted.

What are the key dates in TN RTE admission 2026 schedule

The admission process has been planned in multiple stages to ensure clarity and transparency. Schools began calculating available RTE seats from April 2, with data compiled by April 7. The same was displayed on school notice boards and later uploaded on the official portal by April 15.

The document verification phase will run from April 22 to May 19. Following this, the lottery for seat allotment will be conducted on May 22, and the final selection list will be released on May 29.

What is the age eligibility for TN RTE admission 2026

Strict age criteria have been defined for both entry levels. For LKG, children must fall within the August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023, birth range. For Class I, the eligible birth window is August 1, 2019, to July 31, 2020.

Officials have indicated that age-related documents will be carefully scrutinised, making it important for parents to ensure accuracy while applying.

What income limit applies for TN RTE admission 2026

The scheme is designed for families from economically weaker backgrounds. Applicants must show that their annual household income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh.

An income certificate issued by a competent authority is required. Where formal income records are unavailable, a signed declaration stating that the income is non-taxable may be submitted.

What documents are needed for TN RTE admission 2026

To complete the application, parents must upload essential documents such as:

Birth certificate for age verification

Valid address proof including Aadhaar, passport or utility bills

Caste certificate where applicable

Income certificate

In addition, specific categories require supporting documents. These include certificates for orphans, children with disabilities, children of sanitation workers, and other notified groups.

Applicants must ensure that all uploaded documents are clear and submitted within the verification window. In case of missing documents, authorities may notify parents via SMS for resubmission before the deadline.

How will seats be allotted in TN RTE admission 2026

Seat allocation will be done through a lottery system if applications exceed available seats. The draw will take place on May 22 at the school level.

Before the lottery, preference will be given to children belonging to special categories. The final admission list, reflecting selected candidates, will be published on May 29.

This year’s process marks a return to fresh applications, unlike the previous cycle where internal adjustments were made. With clearly defined timelines and stricter checks, parents are encouraged to prepare documents in advance and apply within the deadline to avoid rejection.

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