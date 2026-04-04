LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here

KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here

KVS will release the first provisional admission list for Balvatika on April 8, 2026, and for Class I on April 9, 2026.

KVS Admissions 2026
KVS Admissions 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 4, 2026 11:46:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here

The admission process for the 2026–27 academic session in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has entered a crucial stage, with parents and students awaiting the release of the first provisional admission lists for Balvatika and Class I.

After the completion of the registration window earlier this week, the focus has now shifted to seat allotment and selection lists.

The lists will mark the beginning of the admission cycle, which will be conducted in multiple rounds based on seat availability.

You Might Be Interested In

When will KVS admission result 2026 first list be released

The first provisional list for Balvatika-1, Balvatika-2 (where applicable), and Balvatika-3 will be released on April 8, 2026. For Class I, the first list will be declared on April 9, 2026.

However, in states and Union Territories such as Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, the release of both Balvatika and Class I lists has been pushed to April 10, 2026, due to polling for general elections.

These provisional lists will include the names of selected candidates as well as waitlisted applicants.

How does KVS prepare admission lists and priorities

The admission process follows a structured priority system. In the initial phase, admissions are offered to children under the Right to Education quota.

This is followed by Service Priority Category I and II candidates, and subsequently other applicants, depending on seat availability.

This phased approach ensures that reserved categories and priority groups are accommodated first, in line with government norms.

What are the dates for KVS second and third provisional lists

If seats remain vacant after the first round, the second provisional list will be published on April 16, 2026. A third list is scheduled for April 21, 2026.

These subsequent lists play a crucial role in filling remaining seats and giving waitlisted candidates another opportunity for admission.

Will KVS conduct offline admissions for special categories

If sufficient applications are not received through the online process, KVS will issue a notification on April 21, 2026, for offline registrations.

Offline applications under categories such as RTE, SC, ST and OBC (non-creamy layer) will be accepted from April 22 to April 26, 2026. The display of lists and admissions under this round will take place between April 27 and April 30, 2026.

What is the KVS admission schedule for other classes in 2026

For Balvatika-2 and Class II onwards (except Class XI), offline admissions are being conducted from April 2 to April 8, 2026, subject to seat availability.

The list of selected candidates for these classes will be released on April 13, followed by the admission process between April 15 and April 20.

When will Class XI admissions begin in KVS schools

Admissions to Class XI will depend on the announcement of Class X board results by Central Board of Secondary Education.

For students already studying in Kendriya Vidyalayas, the registration process will begin within ten days of the result declaration. The admission list will be published and the process completed within twenty days.

For non-KV students, admissions will be conducted later, depending on vacant seats. The final deadline for Class XI admissions is set at 30 days from the declaration of Class X results.

What is the last date for KVS admissions 2026

The last date for completing admissions for all classes, except Class XI, is June 30, 2026. In case seats remain vacant, admissions may continue until July 31, subject to approval from the Deputy Commissioner.

KVS has directed all schools to display admission lists on their official websites, notice boards, and social media platforms to ensure transparency and easy access for parents.

With multiple rounds scheduled through April, families are advised to regularly check updates and keep documents ready for timely admission confirmation.

Also Read: Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Begin with Over 84,000 Seats, Check Eligibility, Dates and How to Apply

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kendriya Vidyalaya admission 2026KVS admission listKVS admission result 2026KVS result date

RELATED News

NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date

KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download

Himachal Home Guard 2026 Recruitment: Last Date, Vacancy Details and How to Apply

TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download

UP Board Inter 2026 Practical Marks Upload Window Reopens, Check Key Dates and Details

LATEST NEWS

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here
KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here
KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here
KVS Admissions 2026: Check First Provisional List Date, Schedule and Key Details Here

QUICK LINKS