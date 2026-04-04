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Home > Entertainment News > Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show

Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show

Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming sequel series to Peaky Blinders, introducing a new chapter in the Shelby family saga. The show will see Jamie Bell step into a key role as Duke Shelby, the son of Thomas Shelby, originally played by Cillian Murphy.

Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show (Via X)
Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 4, 2026 13:24:22 IST

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Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show

Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming sequel series to Peaky Blinders, introducing a new chapter in the Shelby family saga. The show will see Jamie Bell step into a key role as Duke Shelby, the son of Thomas Shelby, originally played by Cillian Murphy.

New Lead, New Era For The Shelby Family

The character of Duke Shelby was earlier portrayed by Barry Keoghan in the recently released sequel film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. However, Bell will now take over the role as the story shifts focus to the next generation.

Joining him is Charlie Heaton, known for Stranger Things, along with a strong supporting cast that includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and Lucy Karczewski.

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Story Set A Decade Later In Post-War Birmingham

The series is set 10 years after the events of The Immortal Man, moving into the 1950s. It will explore a changing Birmingham as it rebuilds after World War II, with new opportunities and rising tensions shaping the city.

At the centre of this world is Duke Shelby, now older and more ambitious, navigating power struggles in a city filled with both promise and danger. The storyline hints at intense rivalries and high-stakes conflicts in this new phase of the Peaky Blinders universe.

Two Seasons Planned, Filming Underway

The sequel series will consist of two seasons, each with six episodes, and is currently being filmed in Birmingham. It will be released on Netflix as well as the BBC.

Creator Steven Knight said the new series marks the beginning of a fresh era for the franchise, shifting the story to post-war Britain. He also confirmed that more casting announcements are expected soon as the show expands its world.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show

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Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show

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Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show
Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show
Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show
Peaky Blinders Sequel Series First Look UNVEILED: Introducing A New Era With Jamie Bell Taking Over As Duke Shelby In Netflix’s Upcoming Show

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