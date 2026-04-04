K Annamalai Breaks Silence on BJP Ticket Snub: ‘I Chose Not to Contest’ — Truth Behind Tamil Nadu Election Surprise Revealed

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai clarified that his absence from the party’s candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections was a personal decision, not a denial of a ticket.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Annamalai said he had already informed the party leadership in writing that he would not contest from any constituency and would instead focus on campaigning for the NDA alliance. He thanked the BJP leadership for respecting his choice and allowing him to support party candidates.

His statement comes amid speculation that he was sidelined due to the BJP’s renewed alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Annamalai dismissed such claims, emphasizing that he had voluntarily opted out of the electoral race.

A former IPS officer, often referred to as “Singham,” Annamalai rose to prominence after becoming the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president in 2021. He led several initiatives, including the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra, to strengthen the party’s presence in the state. After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he stepped down and was succeeded by Nainar Nagendran.

The BJP recently announced its first list of 27 candidates for the April 23, 2026 Assembly elections, notably excluding Annamalai. Key leaders such as Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan, and Union Minister L Murugan have been fielded.

In the seat-sharing arrangement, the AIADMK-led NDA will contest the majority of the 234 seats, with BJP contesting 27. The elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, though actor-politician Vijay may add a new dimension, potentially turning it into a three-way battle.

( Inputs From ANI )

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