Best of Mira Nair: Top 7 Movies, Cast, and Where to Watch Her Iconic Works
Discover the best of Mira Nair’s cinema — from Monsoon Wedding to The Namesake. Here’s a look at her top 7 films, their stellar casts, and where to stream them.
Salaam Bombay!
Her first movie depicts life on the streets of Mumbai and earned an Oscar nomination.
Available on Amazon Prime and DVD.
Mississippi Masala
A love story of an Indian family that was exiled from Uganda in Mississippi and Uganda.
Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime, or for rent.
Monsoon Wedding
A fun, fashionable, and colourful celebration of an Indian family influenced by the cinema of Bollywood and Hollywood. Available on Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
A daring movie about female desire and empowerment. This film was banned in India for many years.
Available on DVD and several streaming sites.
The Perez Family
A funny yet very warm story about Cuban refugees forming a new family in Miami.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime or simliar programs.
The Namesake
An adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri's book about immigrants in America and feeling of cultural identity.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV and similar programs.
Queen of Katwe
A true story of a young Ugandan girl who is a chess champion.
Where to watch: Disney+ or similar programs.
Diclaimer
All movie details, cast information, and streaming availability are based on publicly accessible sources and may vary by region or platform over time.