Bhojpuri Star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua: Top 5 Must Watch Films That Made Him a Mass Favourite
Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is one of the biggest superstars of Bhojpuri cinema who has delivered back to back entertainers packed with action, romance and powerful drama. From record breaking hits to fan favourite characters his films continue to rule television and digital platforms. Here is a list of five must watch movies that define his mass appeal and stardom.
Nirahua Rikshawala
This film proved to be a turning point in his career and made him a household name. His role as a simple rickshaw puller with strong emotions connected instantly with the audience. The music and dialogues are still extremely popular among fans.
Patna Se Pakistan
A perfect mix of action patriotism and romance this blockbuster showcased Nirahua in a powerful avatar. His intense performance and high energy screen presence made the film one of the biggest hits in Bhojpuri cinema.
Nirahua Hindustani
This romantic family entertainer is loved for its comedy emotional moments and chartbuster songs. His chemistry with the lead actress and his desi style performance made the film a massive success.
Border
Based on patriotism and sacrifice this multistarrer film featured Nirahua in a strong and emotional role. The film received huge appreciation for its story powerful dialogues and grand scale.
Sipahi
In this action drama Nirahua played a fearless police officer. His stylish look action sequences and impactful performance made the film a fan favourite and a commercial success.
Disclaimer
This list is based on popularity audience response and box office success and is meant for entertainment and informational purposes only.