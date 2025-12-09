LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Elimination: Who Got Evicted Before the Finale? Rithu Chowdary & Sanjana Galrani in Bottom 2

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Elimination: Who Got Evicted Before the Finale? Rithu Chowdary & Sanjana Galrani in Bottom 2

As Bigg Boss 9 Telugu inches toward its grand finale, tension inside the house has reached its peak. With shocking twists unfolding every week, the latest elimination round left fans stunned. Rithu Chowdary and Sanjana Galrani landed in the Bottom 2, with just days left for the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale. 

By: Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu
1/5

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu

Who got evicted right before the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale? Here’s everything you need to know about the shocking elimination.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Elimination
2/5

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Elimination

Nagarjuna revealed the safe contestants one after another, eventually narrowing it down to the bottom two, Rithu Chowdary and Sanjana Galrani. In the end, it was Rithu who got eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Despite appearing as a promising contestant with full confidence and a will to perform the task, Rithu Chowdary's eviction left the entire house in disbelief.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu First Finalist
3/5

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu First Finalist

Kalyan Padala became the first contestant to enter the finale after outperforming Rithu in the final ticket to the finale task. By winning the challenge, he claimed the covered Ticket to Finale and secured his direct spot in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Top 5 Finalists
4/5

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Top 5 Finalists

Based on voting trends, Tanuja Puttaswamy, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Demon Pawan are widely predicted to join Kalyan Padala in the top five.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on ongoing episodes, public voting trends, and social media speculation related to Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. Final outcomes may differ as results are officially announced only by the show’s makers and the broadcasting channel. All predictions and contestant rankings mentioned are purely indicative and not officially confirmed.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS