Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Elimination: Who Got Evicted Before the Finale? Rithu Chowdary & Sanjana Galrani in Bottom 2
As Bigg Boss 9 Telugu inches toward its grand finale, tension inside the house has reached its peak. With shocking twists unfolding every week, the latest elimination round left fans stunned. Rithu Chowdary and Sanjana Galrani landed in the Bottom 2, with just days left for the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu
Who got evicted right before the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale? Here’s everything you need to know about the shocking elimination.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Elimination
Nagarjuna revealed the safe contestants one after another, eventually narrowing it down to the bottom two, Rithu Chowdary and Sanjana Galrani. In the end, it was Rithu who got eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Despite appearing as a promising contestant with full confidence and a will to perform the task, Rithu Chowdary's eviction left the entire house in disbelief.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu First Finalist
Kalyan Padala became the first contestant to enter the finale after outperforming Rithu in the final ticket to the finale task. By winning the challenge, he claimed the covered Ticket to Finale and secured his direct spot in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Top 5 Finalists
Based on voting trends, Tanuja Puttaswamy, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Demon Pawan are widely predicted to join Kalyan Padala in the top five.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on ongoing episodes, public voting trends, and social media speculation related to Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. Final outcomes may differ as results are officially announced only by the show’s makers and the broadcasting channel. All predictions and contestant rankings mentioned are purely indicative and not officially confirmed.