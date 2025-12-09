Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Elimination: Who Got Evicted Before the Finale? Rithu Chowdary & Sanjana Galrani in Bottom 2

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Elimination

Nagarjuna revealed the safe contestants one after another, eventually narrowing it down to the bottom two, Rithu Chowdary and Sanjana Galrani. In the end, it was Rithu who got eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Despite appearing as a promising contestant with full confidence and a will to perform the task, Rithu Chowdary's eviction left the entire house in disbelief.