Bollywood’s Next Big Remakes? 7 Korean Movies with Blockbuster Potential

Korean movies could easily combine powerful plots with heartstring-tugging emotions, cinematic drama, and memorable twists, of which audiences of Bollywood are so fond.

Riveting romance and thrillers, Korean cinemas have many underlying themes that can be inherited into the Indian culture and play out just as well.

Consider the epic song-and-dance routines, the lavish narrative, and the star-studded cast that ‘Bollywood-ized versions of the works can offer new life.

Here, we are in this gallery of seven Korean movies that, in case they were remade in Bollywood, could emerge as blockbuster sensations with the brilliance of Korean storytelling crossed with the cinematic magic of India.