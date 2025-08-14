Bollywood’s Next Big Remakes? 7 Korean Movies with Blockbuster Potential
Korean movies could easily combine powerful plots with heartstring-tugging emotions, cinematic drama, and memorable twists, of which audiences of Bollywood are so fond.
Riveting romance and thrillers, Korean cinemas have many underlying themes that can be inherited into the Indian culture and play out just as well.
Consider the epic song-and-dance routines, the lavish narrative, and the star-studded cast that ‘Bollywood-ized versions of the works can offer new life.
Here, we are in this gallery of seven Korean movies that, in case they were remade in Bollywood, could emerge as blockbuster sensations with the brilliance of Korean storytelling crossed with the cinematic magic of India.
Train to Busan
A gripping zombie survival thriller on a moving train. In Bollywood, it could combine high-octane action with emotional family drama, set against Indian railways for heightened cultural and visual impact.
Parasite
A sharp social satire about class divide and deception. Bollywood could adapt it to India’s stark wealth gaps, blending dark humor, tension, and emotional resonance that Indian audiences deeply relate to.
The Handmaiden
A layered period thriller of love, betrayal, and revenge. In India, a lavish historical setting with royal intrigue could make it visually rich, culturally resonant, and dramatically gripping for mass appeal.
I Saw the Devil
A relentless revenge tale between a secret agent and a serial killer. Bollywood could turn it into an intense cat-and-mouse saga with emotional depth, gripping music, and stunning action choreography.
A Moment to Remember
A touching romance about love enduring through illness. Bollywood’s mastery of heartfelt storytelling, music, and emotional performances could turn this into a soul-stirring tearjerker that resonates across generations.
The Thieves
A stylish heist film with a diverse ensemble cast. Bollywood could set it in exotic Indian and global locales, adding humor, star power, and grand musical sequences for mass entertainment.
Ode to My Father
A sweeping life story spanning decades of sacrifice and love. Bollywood could infuse it with Indian historical moments, emotional family bonds, and epic songs, making it a heartfelt generational drama.