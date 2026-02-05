LIVE TV
  • ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Review: Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha’s Fiery Chemistry Powers Cinderella-Style Romance, Netflix Hit Clocks 39.7 Million Views in 4 Days

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Review: Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha’s Fiery Chemistry Powers Cinderella-Style Romance, Netflix Hit Clocks 39.7 Million Views in 4 Days

‘Bridgerton’ Season: Dearest gentle readers, ready your dance cards, fasten your masks, and keep a careful watch on the hour- for the ton has returned. And this season, it is Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, who is swept into the spotlight, whether he seeks it or not. Season 4 Bridgerton opened to a strong start, drawing 39.7 million views within its first four days on Netflix and emerging as the platform’s most-watched title for the week spanning January 27 to February 1.

Published: February 5, 2026 10:14:02 IST
Follow us on
Google News
‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Review
1/5
‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Review

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Review

The love story between Benedict and Sophie anchors the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4, with Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha delivering undeniable, electric chemistry. Most of the subplots give attention to varying extents.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode 1 Review
2/5

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode 1 Review

Violet in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 hosts the season's opening masquerade ball and firmly insists that Benedict attend. There, he is instantly captivated by a mysterious masked beauty. She vanishes before the unmasking, leaving behind a single glove- rather than slipper-and a forlorn Benedict who scours the ton in search of the elusive woman in the silver gown.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode 2 Review
3/5

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode 2 Review

With the debutantes failing to impress, the Queen anoints Benedict as the season;s most desirable prospect. Meanwhile, Eloise, the fifth Bridgerton, has opted out of marriage altogether and finds herself tasked with chaperoning her younger sister Hyacinth through endless etiquette drills and dance lessons.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode 3 Review
4/5

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode 3 Review

Francesca’s quest for sexual fulfilment within her marriage is a daring narrative choice, but it lacks rela intrigue. In contrast, the bond between the Queen and Ladt Danbury carries an emotional weight, while Violet’s candid “I am the tea” moment with Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) lands as warm, tender, and quietly empowering.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode 4 Review
5/5

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Episode 4 Review

As ever, the costumes, jewellery, and tableware are nothing short of breathtaking. Carrying forward the signature use of instrumental pop covers, Bridgerton Season 4 weaves in orchestral versions of Coldplay’s Life in Technicolour, Third Eye Blind’s Never Let You Go, Taylor Swift’s Enchanted and Paramore’s All I Wanted, among other crowd favourites.

