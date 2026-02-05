‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Review: Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha’s Fiery Chemistry Powers Cinderella-Style Romance, Netflix Hit Clocks 39.7 Million Views in 4 Days

‘Bridgerton’ Season: Dearest gentle readers, ready your dance cards, fasten your masks, and keep a careful watch on the hour- for the ton has returned. And this season, it is Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, who is swept into the spotlight, whether he seeks it or not. Season 4 Bridgerton opened to a strong start, drawing 39.7 million views within its first four days on Netflix and emerging as the platform’s most-watched title for the week spanning January 27 to February 1.