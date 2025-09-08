Caught On Cam! Rare Glimpse Of Blood Moon 2025: Exclusive Pics From Lunar Eclipse 2025

Billions of people will watch a rare Blood Moon total lunar eclipse tonight, September 7. The celestial event will turn the Moon into a deep red shade as Earth’s shadow moves across its surface. This rare lunar eclipse 2025 will be visible across India and several other countries worldwide.

Stargazers will witness the breathtaking spectacle throughout the night. Skywatchers are preparing to capture every detail of the Moon’s transformation during this astronomical wonder. The sight will remain memorable for many, as such events do not occur frequently and attract global attention with their rare cosmic beauty.

What Happens During a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow completely across the lunar surface. As sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, it bends and scatters, leaving behind only red wavelengths that fall onto the Moon. This makes the Moon appear in a deep crimson shade, widely called the Blood Moon. The full Moon will reach its peak at 11:39 P.M. IST. The September Full Moon is traditionally known as the Corn Moon, making this night significant for both scientific observation and cultural interest worldwide.

The sky turns red as the total lunar eclipse reaches its peak. During this phenomenon, the Earth’s position directly between the Sun and the Moon blocks sunlight from reaching the lunar surface. The filtered light, bent through Earth’s atmosphere, gives the Moon its distinctive red glow.

This effect creates the famous Blood Moon that fascinates astronomers and the general public alike. People across India will have the chance to view this cosmic show clearly if weather conditions remain favorable. The spectacular lunar eclipse will leave observers amazed by its dramatic appearance.