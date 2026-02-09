LIVE TV
  • Chocolate Day Special: 6 Best Dessert Spots In Delhi NCR To Celebrate Chocolate Day With Your Valentine

Chocolate Day Special: 6 Best Dessert Spots In Delhi NCR To Celebrate Chocolate Day With Your Valentine

As Valentine’s Week begins make Chocolate Day extra special by treating your partner to indulgent desserts across Delhi NCR. From artisanal chocolates to rich pastries and handcrafted sweets these dessert places offer the perfect setting to celebrate love. Whether you enjoy classic chocolate truffles or gourmet creations these spots promise a memorable and delicious experience with your Valentine.

Published By: Published: February 9, 2026 12:04:51 IST
The Chocolate Room (Rajouri Garden)
1/7
Chocolate Day Special: 6 Best Dessert Spots In Delhi NCR To Celebrate Chocolate Day With Your Valentine

The Chocolate Room (Rajouri Garden)

A paradise for chocolate lovers this café serves thick hot chocolates brownies and chocolate based desserts. It is ideal for couples who want to celebrate Chocolate Day with classic chocolate flavours.

Bloom Cafe And Cakery (Hauz Khas)
2/7

Bloom Cafe And Cakery (Hauz Khas)

This charming café is loved for its artisanal cakes hot chocolate and creamy desserts. It is a great spot for couples who enjoy cosy spaces and rich flavours.

The Coffee Leaf (Sector 76, Noida)
3/7

The Coffee Leaf (Sector 76, Noida)

A comfortable café offering chocolate desserts brownies and shakes The Coffee Leaf is perfect for couples looking for a relaxed and sweet Chocolate Day celebration.

Café O’Lait DoubleTree By Hilton (Gurugram)
4/7

Café O’Lait DoubleTree By Hilton (Gurugram)

This cosy café is perfect for a relaxed romantic date. With its rich chocolate pastries brownies and comforting beverages it offers a warm and intimate Chocolate Day experience.

Harajuku Tokyo Café (Gurugram)
5/7

Harajuku Tokyo Café (Gurugram)

If you want something unique this Japanese inspired café offers soufflé pancakes chocolate desserts and creative sweet treats making it a fun and memorable stop for Chocolate Day.

Krispy Kreme (Gurugram)
6/7

Krispy Kreme (Gurugram)

Krispy Kreme (Gurugram)

Known for its delicious doughnuts Krispy Kreme also offers chocolate filled treats and sweet indulgences perfect for a fun and lighthearted Chocolate Day celebration.

