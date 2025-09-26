DA Hike Alert: Final 7th Pay Commission Increase Before 8th Pay Commission Begins, Festive Salary Boost Incoming!

Great news for central government employees and pensioners! The much-awaited Dearness Allowance (DA) hike is finally here for July 2025. The government has given the green light to a 3% increase, bumping up the DA from 55% to 58%. Think of it as a little festive bonus to help ease the pinch of rising prices, just in time for celebrations!

This will be the last DA raise under the current 7th Pay Commission because the new 8th Pay Commission is stepping in from January 2026. So, whether you’re an employee or a pensioner, you’re in for a bit of extra cash in your pocket. Over 48 lakh employees and 66 lakh pensioners will feel the difference.

With inflation making everyday things costlier, this hike is a welcome relief to keep your salary and pension from losing their shine. Ready to celebrate?

(Disclaimer: All these images are AI generated on Google Gemini)