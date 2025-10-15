LIVE TV
  Dhanteras 2025: 5 Bollywood Inspired Hot & Bold Outfits That'll Give You Golden Glam

Dhanteras 2025: 5 Bollywood Inspired Hot & Bold Outfits That’ll Give You Golden Glam

Dhanteras 2025 is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to flaunt your most glamorous outfits. If you are still searching for which color to wear on Dhanteras 2025, then your search ends here. From shimmery sarees to deep neck lehengas, Bollywood divas never let us down. 

Dhanteras Outfit Ideas
1/7

Dhanteras Outfit Ideas

Take a look at Bollywood Inspired Dhanteras Outfits that you can copy to recreate your golden glam.

Janhvi Kapoor in Golden Lehenga
2/7

Janhvi Kapoor in Golden Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a golden lehenga with embellished work on it. She paired it with a matching blouse with exquisite, heavily embellished work.

Ananya Panday in Embellished Lehenga
3/7

Ananya Panday in Embellished Lehenga

Ananya Panday looks screaming hot in a beige lehenga featuring an embellished body-hugging skirt. She paired it with a deep neck, matching blouse.

Sara Ali Khan in Golden Skirt
4/7

Sara Ali Khan in Golden Skirt

Sara Ali Khan looks glamorous in a golden fish cut skirt with heavy embellished work. She paired it with a deep neck blouse and full sleeves.

Alia Bhatt in Green & White Saree
5/7

Alia Bhatt in Green & White Saree

Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in a green saree with a broad golden and silver border. She paired it with a white embroidered blouse.

Kiara Advani in Golden Saree
6/7

Kiara Advani in Golden Saree

Kiara Advani looks stunning in a golden sequin saree with a deep neck blouse. She accessorized it with minimal jewelry.

