Dhurandhar CENSORED on OTT? Netflix Faces Heavy Backlash Over Muted Dialogues And 10-Minute Cuts | Know More Details
Dhurandhar OTT release sparks massive outrage as fans expected the full uncut version but got a heavily censored cut instead. Viewers flooded social media, calling the edits unfair and insulting for an adult-rated film. The release quickly shifted from excitement to online outrage and heated debates.
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date & Platform
The film officially premiered on Netflix on 30 January, 2026, bringing it to home audiences after its theatrical run. Fans had been waiting eagerly for the streaming date to watch it uncut.
Dhurandhar OTT Version- CENSORED
Certain action and dialogue sequences appeared shorter or altered compared to cinemas. Strong language in a few scenes was reportedly muted or softened.
Is Dhurandhar an Adult Film?
Dhurandhar is an A-rated film targeting mature audiences, still heavy trimming was done on OTT. Subscribers expected Netflix to provide greater creative freedom. Conversations began around whether streaming services are becoming over-cautious.
Dhurandhar VS Animal Movie
Users pointed out that several intense films streamed without visible alterations. this sparked claims of inconsistent standards across platforms.
Dhurandhar Runtime on Netflix
The digital cut reportedly runs about 3 hours 25 minutes versus the theatrical length. Missing bits reportedly affected scene continuity and emotional buildup.
