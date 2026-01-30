LIVE TV
  Dhurandhar CENSORED on OTT? Netflix Faces Heavy Backlash Over Muted Dialogues And 10-Minute Cuts | Know More Details

Dhurandhar CENSORED on OTT? Netflix Faces Heavy Backlash Over Muted Dialogues And 10-Minute Cuts | Know More Details

Dhurandhar OTT release sparks massive outrage as fans expected the full uncut version but got a heavily censored cut instead. Viewers flooded social media, calling the edits unfair and insulting for an adult-rated film. The release quickly shifted from excitement to online outrage and heated debates. 

Published: January 30, 2026 12:53:28 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date & Platform
1/6
The film officially premiered on Netflix on 30 January, 2026, bringing it to home audiences after its theatrical run. Fans had been waiting eagerly for the streaming date to watch it uncut.

Dhurandhar OTT Version- CENSORED
Certain action and dialogue sequences appeared shorter or altered compared to cinemas. Strong language in a few scenes was reportedly muted or softened.

Is Dhurandhar an Adult Film?
Dhurandhar is an A-rated film targeting mature audiences, still heavy trimming was done on OTT. Subscribers expected Netflix to provide greater creative freedom. Conversations began around whether streaming services are becoming over-cautious.

Dhurandhar VS Animal Movie
Users pointed out that several intense films streamed without visible alterations. this sparked claims of inconsistent standards across platforms.

Dhurandhar Runtime on Netflix
The digital cut reportedly runs about 3 hours 25 minutes versus the theatrical length. Missing bits reportedly affected scene continuity and emotional buildup.

Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available reports, viewer reactions, and media coverage at the time of writing. Edits, runtime differences, and platform decisions may vary by region and over time. The content is intended for informational and commentary purposes only and does not claim official confirmation from the streaming platform or filmmakers.

