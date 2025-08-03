Did You Know These Bollywood Actresses Who Battled Cancer Like True Warriors?
It was surprising to know several renowned Bollywood actresses who publicly unveiled their fight against cancer and displayed stupendous mental as well as emotional strength. Their statement regarding illness and treatment followed by recovery has not only broken stigma against the disease but also been inspirational to many. Their voices have also become strong voices for raising awareness about cancer, early detection, and positive attitudes by exposing themselves. Their journeys reflect the tremendous courage it takes to face such a dangerous illness while being in full public view. Timeless stars to new-age actresses- each has a story to tell about the human spirit’s will to carry on. Public accounts have given hope, strength, and a sense of community to millions of individuals and families who share the same battles with adversity. They testify that real strength and beauty are not only defined on screen but also in the face of hardship. Let’s take a look at Bollywood Actress who fought cancer like warriors.
Hina Khan
The television star and film actress is diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. She has used her platform to raise awareness about early detection and the importance of a positive mindset during treatment.
Sonali Bendre
In 2018, she announced her high-grade metastatic cancer diagnosis and moved to New York for treatment. Sonali's social media posts chronicling her journey became a source of inspiration for many.
Manisha Koirala
The celebrated actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, and after her successful recovery, she wrote a book about her experience. She is now an advocate for cancer awareness and a motivational speaker.
Tahira Kashyap
The writer-director and wife of Ayushmann Khurrana was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer. She has been a vocal proponent of breast cancer awareness, sharing her journey and promoting body positivity.
Lisa Ray
The Indo-Canadian actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2009. She has since been a strong advocate for cancer awareness and patient support.
Kirron Kher
A veteran actress and politician, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in 2021. Her husband, Anupam Kher, shared the news, and she has continued her work while undergoing treatment