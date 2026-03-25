Armaan Malik’s First Wife Delivers 5th Child; Baby Boy or Girl? Delivery Video Goes Viral | Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame YouTuber's Second Wife Kritika Says “Sab Theek...”

Armaan Malik Baby News: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame YouTuber Armaan Malik is once again in the spotlight after welcoming his 5th child, and the news is going viral across social media. The baby has been born to his first wife Payal Malik, adding another member to their already large and talked-about family. What grabbed attention online is a viral hospital video where Payal shared a quick update after delivery.