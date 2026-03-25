Armaan Malik’s First Wife Delivers 5th Child; Baby Boy or Girl? Delivery Video Goes Viral | Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame YouTuber’s Second Wife Kritika Says “Sab Theek…”
Armaan Malik Baby News: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame YouTuber Armaan Malik is once again in the spotlight after welcoming his 5th child, and the news is going viral across social media. The baby has been born to his first wife Payal Malik, adding another member to their already large and talked-about family. What grabbed attention online is a viral hospital video where Payal shared a quick update after delivery.
Armaan Malik First Wife- Payal Malik
YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife is Payal Malik, with whom he has been in a long-term relationship and shares multiple children together.
Armaan Malik Second Wife- Kritika Malik
Armaan Malik is also married to Kritika Malik, his second wife, and the trio often appears together in vlogs, making their family dynamic widely discussed online.
Armaan Malik Latest News- Welcomes 5th Child
Armaan Malik has now welcomed his 5th child with first wife Payal Malik, marking their fourth child together, and the news has gone viral across social media platforms.
Armaan Malik 5th Baby Gender- Boy or Girl?
As per the latest Armaan Malik and his first wife Payal Malik's posts, they have welcomed a baby boy.
Payal Malik Latest News
Sharing the update from the hospital, Armaan confirmed that both mother and baby are healthy, with the message “Sab Theek Hai,” reassuring fans after the delivery.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and social media updates. Details such as personal statements, videos, and family information are subject to change or further confirmation. No independent verification has been conducted.